NFL

WATCH: Sean McDermott downplays Bills being Super Bowl favorite

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Bills head coach Sean McDermott is never short when looking for football clichés.

In this occasion, he’s smartly using them well.

During NFL Network’s visit to Bills training camp, McDermott discussed his team being the favorite to win the Super Bowl. McDermott is not leaning into that at all.

In classic McDermott fashion, he says there’s work to be done and that’s what he’s telling his team.

Smart… being he’s right.

Check out McDermott’s full chat with NFL Network’s Mike Giardi below:

NFL
