The 2022-23 NHL hockey season will be here before you know it. For the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason was mostly about tearing it all down, but they did add a few new faces to their roster. Let’s get to know these latest additions to the team as we wait for the puck to drop on Oct. 12. We’ll start this summer series by getting to know forward Andreas Athanasiou.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO