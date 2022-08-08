Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Yardbarker
Jets F David Gustafsson agrees to two-year contract
Restricted free-agent forward David Gustafsson agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. The deal, which has an average annual value of $775,000, is a two-way contract for 2022-23 and a one-way deal in 2023-24. Gustafsson, 22, has one goal in 28 career games with...
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Andreas Athanasiou
The 2022-23 NHL hockey season will be here before you know it. For the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason was mostly about tearing it all down, but they did add a few new faces to their roster. Let’s get to know these latest additions to the team as we wait for the puck to drop on Oct. 12. We’ll start this summer series by getting to know forward Andreas Athanasiou.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes retain Martin Necas with two-year deal
The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract on Tuesday. Necas will earn $2.5 million this season and $3.5 million in 2023-24. He was a restricted free agent. The 23-year-old Necas scored 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in a career-high 78 games last season.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Yardbarker
Bakersfield Condors sign five to AHL deals
The Bakersfield Condors have made a number of moves Tuesday as they fill out their roster for the 2022-23 season. Graham McPhee, 22, was drafted by the Oilers in the 5th round of the 2016 draft and joined the Condors full-time last year. Over 36 games, the left winger has scored five goals and 11 points. He’s the son of Vegas Golden Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee.
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Bruce Boudreau
Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau could get the franchise back on track in his first full-season as head coach.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense
It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
Max Pacioretty to undergo surgery
Max Pacioretty’s debut with the Hurricanes is going to have to wait a while. The team announced today that the veteran winger is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday and will be out for six months. The 33-year-old was acquired from Vegas last month...
Defenseman Jacob Trouba named next Rangers captain
Back in May, New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba generated headlines and controversy for a high hit he delivered to Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby that changed the first round playoff series the Rangers ultimately won in seven games. Trouba wasn't penalized or otherwise punished for that blow and...
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
