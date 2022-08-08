Read full article on original website
“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County
Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
Murfreesboro sues landfill operator over water toxicity, 2,000 odor complaints
Murfreesboro officials filed a federal suit against its landfill operators over concerns of water toxicity and mounting odor complaints from residents.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
radio7media.com
Unity Celebration this Friday in Lawrence County
‘THIS FRIDAY NIGHT INCOMINGS COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAVID MORGAN IS HOSTING A UNITY CELEBRATION TO KICK OFF A RENEWED SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. NO MATTER WHICH PARTY OR PERSON YOU SUPPORTED ON AUGUST 4, YOU ARE INVITED TO PROVIDENCE HALL ON THE LAWRENCEBURG SQUARE, WHERE FOOD TRUCKS AND LIVE MUSIC WILL HELP US COME TOGETHER IN A SPIRIT OF FUN, TOO. IT’S A COME AND GO EVENT THAT BEGINS AT 6 PM.
WLWT 5
Teen dies days after volunteering to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A high school student in eastern Kentucky is the latest tragic loss after devastating floods hit the region. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Knott County high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. "This...
clarksvillenow.com
When will that road be finished? Here’s an update on major road projects in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Business leaders got an update on major road improvements Wednesday morning, along with some perspective on what it takes to move a road project up the list of state and federal priorities. The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce heard from Metropolitan Planning Organization Director...
williamsonhomepage.com
Gentry statue, downtown demonstration ordinance on docket at latest Franklin BOMA meeting
Members of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to approve a couple of key agenda items that will have an impact on the downtown district. One was on a resolution to support the plan to install a statue of the late Jimmy Gentry on a bench along the wall adjacent to Franklin’s Historic Presbyterian Church, a site where Gentry and many other Williamson County residents waited on the bus that would take them to military service during World War II.
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs
HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
wpln.org
Robertson Co. built a free clinic for all government employees, but here’s why it’s mostly for bus drivers
Another Middle Tennessee school district has opened a free clinic for all employees. Government workers in Robertson County can now use a walk-in clinic, built in cooperation with the city of Springfield, at no charge. But the clinic at 900 South Brown St. started mostly as a recruiting effort. “What...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Fire and Rescue names Lt. Cody Johnson 2022 Firefighter of the Year
Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. Cody Johnson has been named the department's 2022 Firefighter of the Year. "With over 15 years of service to Brentwood, Lt. Johnson has constantly demonstrated a sincere passion for the department, the community, and the fire service as a whole," BFR said in a social media post.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley Parkway
The crash happened in the eastbound ramp to Briley at Exit 204A around 9 a.m.
Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
cumberlandheights.org
Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law
Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
