Maury County, TN

On Target News

“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County

Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed

At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
MANCHESTER, TN
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Unity Celebration this Friday in Lawrence County

‘THIS FRIDAY NIGHT INCOMINGS COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAVID MORGAN IS HOSTING A UNITY CELEBRATION TO KICK OFF A RENEWED SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. NO MATTER WHICH PARTY OR PERSON YOU SUPPORTED ON AUGUST 4, YOU ARE INVITED TO PROVIDENCE HALL ON THE LAWRENCEBURG SQUARE, WHERE FOOD TRUCKS AND LIVE MUSIC WILL HELP US COME TOGETHER IN A SPIRIT OF FUN, TOO. IT’S A COME AND GO EVENT THAT BEGINS AT 6 PM.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WLWT 5

Teen dies days after volunteering to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A high school student in eastern Kentucky is the latest tragic loss after devastating floods hit the region. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Knott County high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. "This...
williamsonhomepage.com

Gentry statue, downtown demonstration ordinance on docket at latest Franklin BOMA meeting

Members of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to approve a couple of key agenda items that will have an impact on the downtown district. One was on a resolution to support the plan to install a statue of the late Jimmy Gentry on a bench along the wall adjacent to Franklin’s Historic Presbyterian Church, a site where Gentry and many other Williamson County residents waited on the bus that would take them to military service during World War II.
FRANKLIN, TN
WJHL

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs

HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
KENTUCKY STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Fire and Rescue names Lt. Cody Johnson 2022 Firefighter of the Year

Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. Cody Johnson has been named the department's 2022 Firefighter of the Year. "With over 15 years of service to Brentwood, Lt. Johnson has constantly demonstrated a sincere passion for the department, the community, and the fire service as a whole," BFR said in a social media post.
BRENTWOOD, TN
cumberlandheights.org

Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law

Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
TENNESSEE STATE

