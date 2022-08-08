Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood's Thomas recipient of Buccaneers' Girls in Football Scholarship
On Monday, former Ravenwood multi-sport star Kaylen Thomas was named one of four recipients of the third annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship. The unique academic scholarship program was established to benefit graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football (flag, tackle, or touch) with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university.
williamsonhomepage.com
Blue Raider baseball coach charged with DUI
Middle Tennessee State head baseball coach Jim Toman was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday morning. Toman, 60, was arrested between 12 and 1 a.m. on Saturday and he was booked in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center around 3:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s office records.
williamsonhomepage.com
Blackman WR Justin Brown commits to Mississippi State
Just a few weeks after Franklin Road Academy lineman Joe Crocker committed to Mississippi State, another highly-touted mid-state recruit has joined him. Blackman three-star wide receiver Justin Brown announced on Friday that he had committed to the Bulldogs after he graduates next May. "What stands out to me is just...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin native Mestre wins world title at 2022 CrossFit Games
RJ Mestre is now officially the Fittest 14-Year-Old on Earth. The Franklin native earned the title at the 2022 CrossFit Games over the weekend, finishing in first place in the boys 14-15 division. It was Mestre's second appearance at the CrossFit Games, following a fifth-place finish in 2021. Mestre entered...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Brentwood motivated by early playoff exit
Brentwood has no trouble finding motivation to keep their winning tradition alive. Coming off a 7-5 season, the Brentwood Bruins football team was eliminated in the 2021 postseason with a second round loss to Summit in the playoffs. “We talk about expectations of Brentwood football, but what makes it so...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant gives statement that all UT fans will appreciate
Tennessee Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner delivered a quote on Monday that I’m pretty sure all UT fans will love. Garner met with reporters after the Vols’ seventh fall practice to discuss a variety of topics. The veteran defensive line coach touched on the expectations at Tennessee....
NBC Sports
Nashville observations: Music City Grand Prix remained chaotically on brand for IndyCar
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Same song, different verse for the Music City Grand Prix and the NTT IndyCar Series?. Well, maybe on the track — but the notes also weren’t exactly the same for the second trip to Nashvegas. The bright lights and bachelorette parties of Broadway still...
Head Baseball Coach at MTSU arrested Saturday on DUI charge
The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested just after midnight Saturday.
WSMV
Batey Gresham, co-founder of Gresham Smith, dies at age 88
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Batey M. Gresham, one of the founders of Gresham Smith, has passed away at age 88, the company announced on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today,” Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester said in a news release. “Our firm, our profession and our communities have lost a leader who inspired and impacted so many. His long term influence is nearly impossible to measure, not just because he was one of our founders, but because his dedication, values and genuine love for both employees and clients truly defined our culture and what we stand for as a firm. We all owe Batey and his wife, Ann, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
williamsonherald.com
Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship
Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Fairview tries to conquer playoff hurdle in quest for 3A state title
The Fairview Yellow Jackets finished another promising season last year with a loss in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The team is poised to get over the hump and make a statement in 3A competition during the 2022 season. “Our expectations are the same every year,” said Fairview...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
No, Chick-Fil-A Is NOT Testing Out Chicken Wings In Nashville
I’ve always heard a rumor that Chick-fil-A can secretly make anything you want, even if it’s not on the menu. Seriously. One of my buddies swears he asked for a burger from there one time and they had patties in the back to make one, at the store that pushes a picture of a cow with a sign that says “Eat more chicken.”
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
williamsonhomepage.com
David Garrett Ford
David Garrett Ford, age 65 of Thompson's Station, passed away Aug. 3. He was born in Nashville to the late Robert & Wilma Ford. At a young age David moved with his family to Franklin. He graduated from Franklin High School before joining the U.S. Navy where he served for seven years. He then used his Navy benefits to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Women in Business 2022: Kelly Sutton
Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I talk about all the things...
williamsonhomepage.com
Republicans officially pick Milwaukee over Nashville
National Republican leaders on Friday officially picked Milwaukee as the host site for the 2024 Republican National Convention, finally ending Nashville’s bid for the event. The selection was all but guaranteed before Friday, as Metro Council leaders rejected proposals to cooperate with the Republican National Committee on the event, citing potential violence at the nominating convention.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
