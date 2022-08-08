ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood's Thomas recipient of Buccaneers' Girls in Football Scholarship

On Monday, former Ravenwood multi-sport star Kaylen Thomas was named one of four recipients of the third annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship. The unique academic scholarship program was established to benefit graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football (flag, tackle, or touch) with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Blue Raider baseball coach charged with DUI

Middle Tennessee State head baseball coach Jim Toman was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday morning. Toman, 60, was arrested between 12 and 1 a.m. on Saturday and he was booked in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center around 3:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s office records.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Blackman WR Justin Brown commits to Mississippi State

Just a few weeks after Franklin Road Academy lineman Joe Crocker committed to Mississippi State, another highly-touted mid-state recruit has joined him. Blackman three-star wide receiver Justin Brown announced on Friday that he had committed to the Bulldogs after he graduates next May. "What stands out to me is just...
STARKVILLE, MS
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin native Mestre wins world title at 2022 CrossFit Games

RJ Mestre is now officially the Fittest 14-Year-Old on Earth. The Franklin native earned the title at the 2022 CrossFit Games over the weekend, finishing in first place in the boys 14-15 division. It was Mestre's second appearance at the CrossFit Games, following a fifth-place finish in 2021. Mestre entered...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Football Preview: Brentwood motivated by early playoff exit

Brentwood has no trouble finding motivation to keep their winning tradition alive. Coming off a 7-5 season, the Brentwood Bruins football team was eliminated in the 2021 postseason with a second round loss to Summit in the playoffs. “We talk about expectations of Brentwood football, but what makes it so...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Batey Gresham, co-founder of Gresham Smith, dies at age 88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Batey M. Gresham, one of the founders of Gresham Smith, has passed away at age 88, the company announced on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today,” Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester said in a news release. “Our firm, our profession and our communities have lost a leader who inspired and impacted so many. His long term influence is nearly impossible to measure, not just because he was one of our founders, but because his dedication, values and genuine love for both employees and clients truly defined our culture and what we stand for as a firm. We all owe Batey and his wife, Ann, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship

Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
Whiskey Riff

No, Chick-Fil-A Is NOT Testing Out Chicken Wings In Nashville

I’ve always heard a rumor that Chick-fil-A can secretly make anything you want, even if it’s not on the menu. Seriously. One of my buddies swears he asked for a burger from there one time and they had patties in the back to make one, at the store that pushes a picture of a cow with a sign that says “Eat more chicken.”
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee

There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

David Garrett Ford

David Garrett Ford, age 65 of Thompson's Station, passed away Aug. 3. He was born in Nashville to the late Robert & Wilma Ford. At a young age David moved with his family to Franklin. He graduated from Franklin High School before joining the U.S. Navy where he served for seven years. He then used his Navy benefits to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
THOMPSON'S STATION, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Women in Business 2022: Kelly Sutton

Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I talk about all the things...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Republicans officially pick Milwaukee over Nashville

National Republican leaders on Friday officially picked Milwaukee as the host site for the 2024 Republican National Convention, finally ending Nashville’s bid for the event. The selection was all but guaranteed before Friday, as Metro Council leaders rejected proposals to cooperate with the Republican National Committee on the event, citing potential violence at the nominating convention.
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

