Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels' Top Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed Jahmai Jones to a minor league deal hoping to burn the Angels.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
Orioles tied for wild card after rainout with Blue Jays
BALTIMORE (AP) — Even when they don't play, the Baltimore Orioles are having success these days.Baltimore's game against the Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night, but the Orioles pulled into a tie for the final wild card in the American League when Tampa Bay lost to Milwaukee. Baltimore has become a bit of a phenomenon after losing 110 games in 2021."Right now we have what's in front of us, and we can't control what other teams are doing," manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday. "Paying attention a little bit more, but we have no control over it. So we've...
Dallas Braden talks about lineup chemistry and why the Padres are still in it
The Padres had a tough weekend against the Dodgers. What does a former major league pitcher think about the position the Padres are in? Former Oakland A’s pitcher, Dallas Braden, joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the Padres big trade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022
The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees are tied with Houston for the best record in the American […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Dodgers News: Insider Calls LA the ‘perfect team’ in Latest Power Rankings
The Dodgers had a successful week between the lines last week. LA started things off with a rare four-game sweep of the Giants and San Francisco, then topped it off with a triumphant three-game sweep of the re-made San Diego Padres. It was a perfect week for the Dodgers and analysts took note.
Comments / 0