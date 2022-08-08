Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
22 WSBT
Crash injures 5 on McKinley Avenue near 27th street in South Bend
McKinley Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions near 27th Street in South Bend after a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. Police say it happened just before 4:30. Officers say one person suffered serious injuries but none appear to be life-threatening.
WNDU
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest. The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke. Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She...
95.3 MNC
Man and vehicles hit by bullets in shooting
A man was injured and vehicles and houses were hit in a shooting on Friday, August 5, at 11:25 p.m. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found bullet damage in multiple cars and houses. An 18-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Intoxicated driver allegedly killed 58-year-old woman in NW Indiana crash
LAKE STATION, Ind. - A 58-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Monday at the I-80/I-94 interchange in northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State police. Christina Booth, of Portage, was a passenger in a 2016 Subaru that was traveling east on I-80 about 4:45 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Buick at Ripley Street in Lake Station, state police said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest
(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
95.3 MNC
Burglary in Elkhart under investigation
A burglary in Elkhart is under investigation. Police were called to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road on reports of a burglary on Sunday, August 7. Officials say that between Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects broke into the building. ABC 57 News reports that tool cabinets were pried...
95.3 MNC
Multiple South Bend shootings on Sunday
As many as five people were injured after shootings in South Bend on Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers were called to three separate shootings, from just before midnight to after 4 a.m. They were called to the 3400 block of W. Wester, the 1900 block of W. Western, and the 500...
abc12.com
Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
abc57.com
Man injured, property damaged in shooting near Ullery Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was injured and several vehicles and houses were struck by bullets in a shooting late Friday evening, according to Elkhart Police. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found...
abc57.com
Eastern Michigan resident found guilty of methamphetamine possession in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Mount Clemens, Michigan, resident was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office announced. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding 39-year-old Lisa Heise guilty. According to case documents, an officer with the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department...
WNDU
Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen
Officials with the St. Joseph County Department of Health say that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes has been identified in northeastern Mishawaka. Holcomb calls for special election to fill Walorski’s vacancy. Updated: moments ago. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on...
hometownnewsnow.com
Hazardous Driver Nabbed by Police
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A Kingsford Heights man with a history of impaired driving was allegedly caught behind the wheel again on drugs. 57-year-old Philip Seger was arrested Thursday in Kingsford Heights. Police said it was almost dark, but he was driving without headlights, then he veered over the center...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Pizza Delivery Crashes
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed against an alleged hit-and-run pizza delivery driver. 50-year-old Michael Adams allegedly struck two vehicles in a driveway on Vintage Court just outside La Porte. According to La Porte County Police, the van driven by Adams and the vehicles he struck sustained...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man leads police on 26-mile chase after attempting to kidnap ex-wife in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Friday night after fleeing police by car for more than 26 miles, and then trying to get away on foot following a violent incident in Van Buren Township. On the night of Friday, Aug. 5, police say a man named...
WNDU
Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
95.3 MNC
Car thefts in Goshen
Goshen Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins and thefts of around a dozen cars happened during the overnight hours on Monday, Aug. 8, in neighborhoods between along 12th Street to 16th Street. Items taken include clothing, money, bank cards, a wallet, a passport, a...
abc57.com
Two swimmers die at hospital after being pulled from South Beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Two people who were pulled from the water by bystanders at South Haven's South Beach around 12:40 p.m. on Monday have died, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. SHAES and South Haven Police were dispatched to the beach for two possible drownings. The two unresponsive...
abc57.com
Boxwood Court closure
ELKHART, Ind. -- A portion of Boxwood Court is closed from Crabtree Lane to the Cul-de-sac. The closure will be until August 13th while the road is being repaved.
hometownnewsnow.com
Woman Accused of Helping a Criminal
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman could face time in prison for allegedly trying to help her boyfriend avoid the police. Annie Flores, 36, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with assisting a criminal. According to court documents, officers went to a home in Wanatah...
