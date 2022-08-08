Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed awayCheryl E PrestonLancaster, CA
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
theavtimes.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Rancho Vista Park on Aug. 16
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the entire community to celebrate the grand opening of newest park, located at 40437 35th Street West, on the corner of Town Center Drive and 35th St. West. A ribbon cutting ceremony for Rancho Vista Park will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m.
Antelope Valley Press
More candidates emerge for Nov. 8
California City Planning Commissioner Kim Welling filed candidate nomination papers to run for a seat on the City Council in the Nov. 8 election, according to the City Clerk’s office. She joins Shawn Bradley, Ron Smith and Mark Goodell as candidates who have filed their nomination papers. Potential candidates...
Antelope Valley Press
A small(ish) community with big city problems
It was quite the weekend in the Antelope Valley. Law enforcement was busy with everything from accident investigations to a homicide. It seems to be commonplace these days, as crime and fatal collisions appear to be on the rise in Lancaster and Palmdale.
signalscv.com
Firefighters called to traffic collision in Valencia Industrial Center
A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Valencia Industrial Center, according to first responders. According to first responder radio traffic, three people, one being in critical condition, were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “It was a head-on traffic collision with two work trucks and...
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
Antelope Valley Press
Edwards AFB celebrates new school
EDWARDS AFB — Local, state and federal officials celebrated the opening of the Desert Junior Senior High School, on Tuesday, as part of a $180 million, 220,000-square-foot replacement educational complex some 10 years in the making. The overall effort was enabled through the Department of Defense’s Office of Local...
Antelope Valley Press
Littlerock man dies in collision
PALMDALE — One person was killed and several people were injured in a three-car collision, Saturday evening, in East Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Palmdale Boulevard just west of 55th Street East, when a person driving a...
LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist killed on J-8 in Lancaster
LANCASTER — Another motorcycle rider was killed in a collision, on Sunday, the latest in a rash of fatal accidents in the Antelope Valley, in recent months. This collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Antelope Valley Press
Victims in head-on crash ID’d
PALMDALE — Officials have identified two men killed in a two-vehicle collision, early Sunday morning, on Rancho Vista Boulevard. Christopher Pool, 24, and Ararat Nazarian, 45, both of Palmdale, were drivers of the two pickup trucks, which collided at about 3:35 a.m., the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office reported.
KTLA.com
L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically
More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
Santa Monica Daily Press
City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit
The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
Antelope Valley Press
Los Angeles OKs wide ban on homeless camps nearby schools
LOS ANGELES (AP) —The Los Angeles City Council, on Tuesday, approved a ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers during a meeting that was disrupted by protesters who said it criminalizes homelessness. The council voted 11-3 to expand an existing ban on sitting, sleeping or...
Government Technology
LADWP Training Program Creates a Class of Future Leaders
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the United States, serving four million residents and businesses in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. LADWP recently launched an interactive, multi-format IT leadership training program to upskill employees for future leadership positions within the department.
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced today. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July.
Santa Clarita Radio
Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake
A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
What To Do At The State Fair in August
As the summer wraps up and children prepare to return to school, the State Fair at Santa Anita Park will run until Aug 20. The fair is one of many events going on this month. The State Fair Entertainment at Santa Anita Park runs until Aug 20, 2022.
kpcc.org
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
