Read full article on original website
Related
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
SB Nation
Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea
It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt: European Super Cup – live!
Minute-by-minute report: Will Real Madrid begin their season with another trophy in the cabinet? Join Rob Smyth to find out
UEFA・
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton sign midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille
Everton have confirmed the signing of young midfielder Amadou Onana from LOSC Lille in France’s Ligue 1. The highly-touted 20-year-old can play anywhere in central midfield with his ball-carrying abilities, but is best-suited for the defensive midfield role that the Blues have had a gaping hole at for a few years now.
SB Nation
Chelsea reject West Ham loan offer for Conor Gallagher — report
The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.
SB Nation
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
SB Nation
What Manchester City Means to Me
As a United States based fan of Manchester City, I have become conditioned to waking up at 6:15am central time in order to watch Manchester City play live in the U.K. I experience countless emotions, have breakfast, and at least 2 cups of coffee before many Americans even get out of their beds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Conor Bradley Scores First Senior Goal on Loan at Bolton
Liverpool FC’s 19-year-old right-back Conor Bradley seems to be loving life on loan at Bolton. It’s early days yet, but Bradley has already:. And now, he’s banging in 25-yard screamers from outside the box against Salford (hahaha) in the EFL cup too!. Bolton manager Ian Evatt had...
SB Nation
Liverpool Must “Bounce Back” Quickly After Opening Week Stumble
Liverpool never will have expected to win every game in the 2022-23 season, but starting off by dropping points against newly promoted Fulham in a 2-2 draw also wasn’t a result many would have expected from the title hopefuls. Two dropped points are the same week one as week...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland have another gem in the shape of Ellis Simms?
Simms looks like another smart addition by the recruitment team, to complement our already formidable attacking force. The fact both of the clubs he’s been loaned to were desperate to get him back gave us an idea of the type of player we were getting, but I doubt many of us expected him to make that kind of impact on his debut.
SB Nation
Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings
Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing
Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
SB Nation
Rumour: Manchester United in talks over Sergej Milinković-Savić
Manchester United have reportedly entered negotiations with Lazio over the potential transfer of Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years now, and to United in particular, but the rumors now feel a bit more relevant considering the urgency to sign a midfielder and the Frenkie de Jong saga dragging on.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders
News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
SB Nation
How are Everton making transfers despite spending regulations?
You all heard the story at the end of last season when Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth. The Toffees would need to sell to be able to buy Frank Lampard players so that we were not in exactly the same situation a year on. Years of flagrant spending and handing out massive wages meant the club had effectively hamstrung itself in the transfer window, much like last summer when the only significant additions were Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for a measly couple of million pounds.
SB Nation
Nobody knows exactly what’s going on with the Ndombele & Lo Celso transfers
We’ve talked a lot about the potential outgoing transfers of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele this summer. That’s because those two are the most prominent Tottenham Hotspur first team players that are linked with departures this summer, and the ones that are the highest priority due to their large weekly wages.
SB Nation
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
SB Nation
Wesley Fofana move to Chelsea would require ‘dramatic’ change — report
Chelsea have had a couple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana, and while we are said to be readying a third, the situation would need to change “dramatically” for us to be able to pull off this deal. That’s according to the Athletic’s latest assessment, which...
SB Nation
Jamie Carragher On Liverpool’s Midfield Needs: “Don’t Panic”
Most people would likely say Liverpool’s options in midfield could be improved. The only real disagreement, it seems, is over how that rather self-evident statement should be followed up on in the final weeks of the transfer window. For some, it seems as simple as going out and yet...
Comments / 0