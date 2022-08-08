ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler's Dream

Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
WHAS 11

Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets

Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
iheart.com

Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods

A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
wkyufm.org

In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will

Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
KISS 106

The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]

Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
Jonathan Larson
WJHL

Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs

HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
lakercountry.com

Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KISS 106

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
WTWO/WAWV

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
WHAS 11

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lotte Aluminium Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. The company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced last week.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

