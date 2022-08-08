Read full article on original website
Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream
Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Jennifer Garner spotted in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actress Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky earlier this week to help out flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. On Aug. 8, the "13 Going on 30" star was found lending a hand to impacted communities in the region. She was visiting as an ambassador for Save the Children.
Mt. Juliet animal shelter takes in 72 animals displaced from Eastern Kentucky
A few cats and kittens have already been adopted from Kentucky, but True Rescue currently has over 330 animals under their care.
Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets
Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods
A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs
HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
‘Shivery, wet, slushy’ winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer’s Almanac
Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season.
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
Semi truck overturns in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Not the beer! A semi truck carrying cases of Bud Light crashed on a Kentucky interstate Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. According to Louisville Metro police and WLKY in Louisville, the truck spilled its entire cargo as it was heading from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
COVID-19 vigilance softening across Kentucky, despite escalation in cases
The leader of a health advocacy group says he’s concerned that most Kentuckians are behaving as if the pandemic has come to an end. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky recently surveyed more than 800 residents to gauge their attitudes toward COVID-19. President Ben Chandler said one-third of respondents...
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lotte Aluminium Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. The company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced last week.
