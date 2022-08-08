ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearblossom, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Tesla batteries help avoid peak pricing

PALMDALE — Tesla batteries installed at several locations in a little more than a year, are providing not only back-up power, but allowing Palmdale Water District to manage their electrical use to avoid peak pricing. Assistant General Manager Adam Ly reported, Monday, on the battery project to the Board...
PALMDALE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Bonanni Development Receives $100MM Construction Financing for 321-Unit Orange County Multifamily Project

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC (BWE), a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company, announced today the closing of a $100,000,000 construction/perm loan to finance Cloud House, a Class A residential development in Stanton, CA. Tom Kenny, Executive Vice President, and Alex Gregoire, Assistant Vice President, both in BWE’s...
Government Technology

LADWP Training Program Creates a Class of Future Leaders

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the United States, serving four million residents and businesses in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. LADWP recently launched an interactive, multi-format IT leadership training program to upskill employees for future leadership positions within the department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pearblossom, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters called to traffic collision in Valencia Industrial Center

A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Valencia Industrial Center, according to first responders. According to first responder radio traffic, three people, one being in critical condition, were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “It was a head-on traffic collision with two work trucks and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Los Angeles OKs wide ban on homeless camps nearby schools

LOS ANGELES (AP) —The Los Angeles City Council, on Tuesday, approved a ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers during a meeting that was disrupted by protesters who said it criminalizes homelessness. The council voted 11-3 to expand an existing ban on sitting, sleeping or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins

When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school

East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

A small(ish) community with big city problems

It was quite the weekend in the Antelope Valley. Law enforcement was busy with everything from accident investigations to a homicide. It seems to be commonplace these days, as crime and fatal collisions appear to be on the rise in Lancaster and Palmdale.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA.com

L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically

More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsfromthestates.com

Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County

Workers apply cool pavement in a parking lot in a Phoenix park. The pavement is a lighter color than traditional asphalt. (Photo: City of Phoenix) Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks. The...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
knewsradio.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Costco takes legal action against petitioners at four warehouses

VAN NUYS, Calif. – Costco Wholesale Corp. is suing a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. The Van Nuys Superior Court lawsuit names only one defendant, PCI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown

8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
LOS ANGELES, CA

