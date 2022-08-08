Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed awayCheryl E PrestonLancaster, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022Don Simkovich
Antelope Valley Press
Tesla batteries help avoid peak pricing
PALMDALE — Tesla batteries installed at several locations in a little more than a year, are providing not only back-up power, but allowing Palmdale Water District to manage their electrical use to avoid peak pricing. Assistant General Manager Adam Ly reported, Monday, on the battery project to the Board...
theregistrysocal.com
Bonanni Development Receives $100MM Construction Financing for 321-Unit Orange County Multifamily Project
Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC (BWE), a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company, announced today the closing of a $100,000,000 construction/perm loan to finance Cloud House, a Class A residential development in Stanton, CA. Tom Kenny, Executive Vice President, and Alex Gregoire, Assistant Vice President, both in BWE’s...
laschoolreport.com
Los Angeles skilled trades program mixes summer jobs and training all in one
Marco Chavez presses a foot-long piece of bare wooden siding into a gap along a window and pulls the trigger on his drill. Chavez, 17, a recent graduate of College Bridge Academy, a charter high school in the city of Compton in Los Angeles County, steps back and nods while his instructor watches him.
Government Technology
LADWP Training Program Creates a Class of Future Leaders
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the United States, serving four million residents and businesses in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. LADWP recently launched an interactive, multi-format IT leadership training program to upskill employees for future leadership positions within the department.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
signalscv.com
Firefighters called to traffic collision in Valencia Industrial Center
A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Valencia Industrial Center, according to first responders. According to first responder radio traffic, three people, one being in critical condition, were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “It was a head-on traffic collision with two work trucks and...
borderreport.com
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that’s why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries. On this day, she came to buy food, candy for her children...
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
Antelope Valley Press
Los Angeles OKs wide ban on homeless camps nearby schools
LOS ANGELES (AP) —The Los Angeles City Council, on Tuesday, approved a ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers during a meeting that was disrupted by protesters who said it criminalizes homelessness. The council voted 11-3 to expand an existing ban on sitting, sleeping or...
Santa Clarita Radio
What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins
When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
theeastsiderla.com
A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school
East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
Antelope Valley Press
A small(ish) community with big city problems
It was quite the weekend in the Antelope Valley. Law enforcement was busy with everything from accident investigations to a homicide. It seems to be commonplace these days, as crime and fatal collisions appear to be on the rise in Lancaster and Palmdale.
Santa Monica Mirror
Mixed-Use Downtown Apartment Complex Has Highest Rents in City: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – August 8th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Mixed-Use Downtown Apartment Complex Has Highest Rents in City. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. Sponsor this video by contacting ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
foxla.com
New research shows toxic DDT dump site might be even bigger than originally thought
LOS ANGELES - New research from the EPA shows a massive toxic dump site off our coast may actually be even bigger than originally thought. For decades, starting in the 1930s and 1940s, chemical corporations dumped tens of thousands of barrels of the insecticide DDT between Catalina Island and the Los Angeles coast.
KTLA.com
L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically
More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
newsfromthestates.com
Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County
Workers apply cool pavement in a parking lot in a Phoenix park. The pavement is a lighter color than traditional asphalt. (Photo: City of Phoenix) Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks. The...
knewsradio.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
2urbangirls.com
Costco takes legal action against petitioners at four warehouses
VAN NUYS, Calif. – Costco Wholesale Corp. is suing a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. The Van Nuys Superior Court lawsuit names only one defendant, PCI...
smobserved.com
Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown
8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
