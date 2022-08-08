ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

L.A. Weekly

Two Killed in Head-on Crash near Cricket Lane [Palmdale, CA]

PALMDALE, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, two people died in a head-on car crash near cricket Lane. The incident happened on August 7th, at around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to officials, a pickup truck traveled into oncoming...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist killed on J-8 in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Another motorcycle rider was killed in a collision, on Sunday, the latest in a rash of fatal accidents in the Antelope Valley, in recent months. This collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Victims in head-on crash ID’d

PALMDALE — Officials have identified two men killed in a two-vehicle collision, early Sunday morning, on Rancho Vista Boulevard. Christopher Pool, 24, and Ararat Nazarian, 45, both of Palmdale, were drivers of the two pickup trucks, which collided at about 3:35 a.m., the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office reported.
PALMDALE, CA
vvng.com

Los Angeles man, 24, killed in crash on NB I-15 freeway near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Los Angeles man killed in a traffic collision on the I-15 freeway near the town of Baker was identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 5:35 am, officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic crash on the northbound I-15, north of the town of Baker, near mile marker 15 SBD 145.
BAKER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda

VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
COVINA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Littlerock man dies in collision

PALMDALE — One person was killed and several people were injured in a three-car collision, Saturday evening, in East Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Palmdale Boulevard just west of 55th Street East, when a person driving a...
PALMDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Bicycle Accident on State Route 39 [Azusa, CA]

AZUSA, CA (August 8, 2022) – Late Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead following a bicycle accident on State Route 39. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., near mile marker 24.19 on July 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports...
AZUSA, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit Vehicle Runs Red Light & Hits Innocent Driver | Norwalk

08.08.2022 | 12:57 AM | NORWALK – Cypress Police attempted to make a stop on a possible stolen vehicle around Katella and the 605 Freeway. The vehicle fled and officers went into pursuit. The pursuit then exited the freeway at Hoxie Ave./Imperial Highway where it ran a red light and crashed into an innocent person’s vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole trapping the driver while the suspects’ vehicle crashed, and five male suspects jumped from the vehicle as the car caught fire. Firefighters arrived and cut the victim out of the car he was trapped in. He was then transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The five suspects were taken into custody, no other injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NORWALK, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Early morning apartment fire leaves one woman dead in Boyle Heights

LAFD investigators are looking into the cause of an apartment fire that left one woman dead early Wednesday morning. Forty-four firefighters arrived at 516 S Clarence Street following a report of the fire and were able to extinguish the flames within 21 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other units in the building, according to LAFD Public Service Officer Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana

A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
FONTANA, CA

