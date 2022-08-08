Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Two Killed in Head-on Crash near Cricket Lane [Palmdale, CA]
PALMDALE, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, two people died in a head-on car crash near cricket Lane. The incident happened on August 7th, at around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to officials, a pickup truck traveled into oncoming...
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
L.A. Weekly
Ronald Conley Killed, Four Injured in Car Accident on 55th Street East [Palmdale, CA]
Collision near Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East Left One Dead, Four Others Hospitalized. According to initial reports, the collision involved at least three vehicles near the intersection of 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, around 4:29 p.m. Investigators claimed that a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street...
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist killed on J-8 in Lancaster
LANCASTER — Another motorcycle rider was killed in a collision, on Sunday, the latest in a rash of fatal accidents in the Antelope Valley, in recent months. This collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
Chase of assault suspect ends with PIT maneuver in North Hills area, nearly upending vehicle
Police used the PIT maneuver to end a slow-speed chase involving an assault suspect in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday morning.
Antelope Valley Press
Victims in head-on crash ID’d
PALMDALE — Officials have identified two men killed in a two-vehicle collision, early Sunday morning, on Rancho Vista Boulevard. Christopher Pool, 24, and Ararat Nazarian, 45, both of Palmdale, were drivers of the two pickup trucks, which collided at about 3:35 a.m., the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office reported.
vvng.com
Los Angeles man, 24, killed in crash on NB I-15 freeway near Baker
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Los Angeles man killed in a traffic collision on the I-15 freeway near the town of Baker was identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 5:35 am, officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic crash on the northbound I-15, north of the town of Baker, near mile marker 15 SBD 145.
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
foxla.com
Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda
VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
Antelope Valley Press
Littlerock man dies in collision
PALMDALE — One person was killed and several people were injured in a three-car collision, Saturday evening, in East Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Palmdale Boulevard just west of 55th Street East, when a person driving a...
foxla.com
Monterey Park police killing: 2 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty officer in Downey
LOS ANGELES - Two people - including a 17-year-old - have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer who was gunned down outside an LA Fitness in Downey on Monday. Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car...
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Bicycle Accident on State Route 39 [Azusa, CA]
AZUSA, CA (August 8, 2022) – Late Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead following a bicycle accident on State Route 39. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., near mile marker 24.19 on July 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports...
onscene.tv
Pursuit Vehicle Runs Red Light & Hits Innocent Driver | Norwalk
08.08.2022 | 12:57 AM | NORWALK – Cypress Police attempted to make a stop on a possible stolen vehicle around Katella and the 605 Freeway. The vehicle fled and officers went into pursuit. The pursuit then exited the freeway at Hoxie Ave./Imperial Highway where it ran a red light and crashed into an innocent person’s vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole trapping the driver while the suspects’ vehicle crashed, and five male suspects jumped from the vehicle as the car caught fire. Firefighters arrived and cut the victim out of the car he was trapped in. He was then transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The five suspects were taken into custody, no other injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed this morning on the Gardena (91) Freeway in Compton.
Early morning apartment fire leaves one woman dead in Boyle Heights
LAFD investigators are looking into the cause of an apartment fire that left one woman dead early Wednesday morning. Forty-four firefighters arrived at 516 S Clarence Street following a report of the fire and were able to extinguish the flames within 21 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other units in the building, according to LAFD Public Service Officer Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana
A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
Los Angeles-area man allegedly breaks into apartment, shoots woman in the face, and kidnaps her child
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A Southern California man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, attacked her with a hammer, shot her, and kidnapped her child. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to...
