Arrest made after man killed in shooting at gas station in Columbia, sheriff says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man was arrested on multiple charges, including murder , following a deadly shooting at a Columbia gas station Sunday.

Byron Lewie, 29, was arrested at the scene and also was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said Monday.

Savion J. Fonville, a 23-year-old Moore resident, was killed in the shooting, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

At about 5 p.m., deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at the CK Mart at 2624 Broad River Road . The gas station/convenience store is near Exit 65 on Interstate 20, in an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

When they arrived, deputies found Fonville inside the store and said he died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies said the shooting followed an argument between Lewie and Fonville outside the store. There was no word why the men were arguing, or if they knew each other prior to the gunfire.

No bond has been set for Lewie, who is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

Lewie, who lives on Broad River Road about 2 miles from the crime scene, is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 30 , according to Richland County court records.

Lewie faces a pending weapons charge from a May 2021 arrest for pointing and presenting firearms at a person , court records show.