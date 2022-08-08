ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Queerness, identity and family: here's the Taylor Wessing Photo Prize shortlist

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

The shortlist of photographers for the Taylor Wessing Prize explores themes of identity, queerness, family and daily life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKsPx_0h8tRCar00
(Image credit: Haneem Christian)

The National Portrait Gallery has just announced the three photographers shortlisted for this year's Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize. The prestigious award recognizes the incredible work of exciting contemporary photographers and is an opportunity to showcase important collections of work.

This year more than 4,000 images from almost 1,700 photographers were submitted, but the expert panel of judges has narrowed it down to just a trio of people. The 2022 shortlist includes Haneem Christian, Clémentine Schneidermann and Alexander Komenda, whose completely different projects and styles all caught the judges' attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAIxp_0h8tRCar00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Riy3U_0h8tRCar00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNtU4_0h8tRCar00

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

