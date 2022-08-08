Queerness, identity and family: here's the Taylor Wessing Photo Prize shortlist

The shortlist of photographers for the Taylor Wessing Prize explores themes of identity, queerness, family and daily life

(Image credit: Haneem Christian)

The National Portrait Gallery has just announced the three photographers shortlisted for this year's Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize. The prestigious award recognizes the incredible work of exciting contemporary photographers and is an opportunity to showcase important collections of work.

This year more than 4,000 images from almost 1,700 photographers were submitted, but the expert panel of judges has narrowed it down to just a trio of people. The 2022 shortlist includes Haneem Christian, Clémentine Schneidermann and Alexander Komenda, whose completely different projects and styles all caught the judges' attention.

