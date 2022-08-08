ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Chances of scattered downpours

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LnnH_0h8tR4cI00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/8) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are now one week into August and over the past week, we have recorded only one completely dry day at the airport.

Today: Another day with scattered rain and isolated storm chances through the day.  We are not included under the excessive rain risk today but isolated downpours cannot be ruled out.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None.

Aware: The back half of the week into the weekend is looking 'fall-ish.'

While the airport has had two of those days with only trace amounts of rain recorded, one of those days was on Friday when we had downpours in Westmoreland county.

Hence, the airport's rain totals of just 0.6" so far is WAY below what many have experienced since the rain has been mostly scattered. Here's my daily rant…. I think it is a travesty that there isn't a reliable rain gauge set up that's publicly available in Westmoreland County.  If I have missed one please let me know.

While scattered, today is expected to be another day with scattered downpours.

KDKA Weather Center

Any downpour will have the potential for isolated flooding.  I don't expect we will see widespread big rain totals.  In fact, I think most places will be easily below a tenth of an inch of rain. There is the risk we could have one or two places see enough rain for brief street flooding to occur.  Please be aware that conditions can change very quickly from one place to the other.

In order to have downpours, you need high humidity levels and humidity levels should be high through Tuesday.  On top of that, we have a cool front that will roll through late on Tuesday that will bring an increased chance for rain versus today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1la5J1_0h8tR4cI00
KDKA Weather Center

The nice thing is behind the front, temperatures will return to the comfortable range for the rest of the week. By the weekend Temperatures will be in the comfy range with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C4t2_0h8tR4cI00
KDKA Weather Center

Back to today, highs today will be in the mid-80s with morning lows around 70. Noon temperatures will be around 80°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZqyR_0h8tR4cI00
KDKA Weather Center

Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain remains in the forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wet weather will stay with us throughout the day today.Daily average High: 82 Low: 63Sunrise: 6:26a Sunset: 8:26pToday: Excessive rain again will be possible today as a cold front sinks to the south. Most will see a round or two of rain. There will be isolated cases of lightning throughout the day with the potential we could see a downpour or two.Any Alert Days Ahead?: NoneAware: The back half of the week into the weekend is looking 'fall-ish.'WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosRain and downpours are again possible today as humidity levels remain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Humid with isolated showers Monday night, scattered showers, storms expected Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Humid this evening with isolated showers, and some thunder mainly early. Partly cloudy and muggy overnight. Scattered showers and storms with an approaching cold front Tuesday. Showers and storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall Tuesday that could lead to flash flooding. Look for a big drop in the humidity later this week with dry and pleasant conditions expected for the weekend ahead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Roads to close as more 100-ton beams arrive for new Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several roads will close over the next few days while the last 100-ton beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge arrive in Pittsburgh. PennDOT said the superload will leave Roaring Spring Thursday at 7 a.m. and take multiple state routes through Blair, Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties before reaching the bridge's eastern side on South Braddock Avenue around 10 a.m. PennDOT said two beams a day will continue to be delivered Friday and Monday, with one last beam coming Tuesday.South Braddock Avenue between the I-376 interchange and Forbes Avenue will close, as well as intersecting sidestreets along the way. PennDOT will also close the ramps from West Swissvale Avenue and northbound South Braddock Avenue to the inbound Parkway East and the ramp from southbound Braddock Avenue to the inbound Parkway East. Police from multiple communities will help escort the beams, which are about 150 feet long, 8 feet high and four feet wide. Fourteen beams have already been delivered to the other side of the bridge. Assuming everything goes smoothly while dealing with supply chain issues, officials have said the goal is to get the bridge reopened by the end of the year, about 11 months after it collapsed. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Delivery of new beams for Fern Hollow Bridge site set to disrupt morning traffic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be quite a sight today in Regent Square as the final beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge start arriving at the site.It's going to be spectacle and major feat of logistics and also is going to impact traffic.What the crews from PennStress, which made the beams, is doing, will be nothing short of amazing. Look for today's beams to come down the Parkway East from Murrysville just after 9 a.m.As well choreographed as a Broadway musical, the construction steps that have been made in the last week have made incredible progress since the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Labor Day parade returns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade is coming back. "We're excited to announce that organized labor will be BACK on the streets of Pittsburgh for the 2022 Labor Day Parade!" the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council said on Twitter. The parade is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5. Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade usually draws about 200,000 people every year and is one of the biggest in the country. It was canceled in both 2020 and 2021. The Labor Day Weekend of Service will also continue, kicking off with a blood drive on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Can Pittsburgh Save The Planet?

Visiting Pittsburgh in 1930, R.L. Duffus could hardly contain his disgust. “Quiet valleys have been inundated with slag, defaced with refuse, marred by hideous buildings,” the journalist wrote for Harper’s. “Life for the majority of the population has been rendered unspeakably pinched and dingy.” In a further twist of the knife, the Harper’s headline wondered: “Is Pittsburgh Civilized?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main pool. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge#Smartphone App#School Closings#Kdka Tv
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PennDOT to inspect bridges in Allegheny County over next few weeks

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Following the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh, bridges and overpasses have been under strict scrutiny. Over the next few weeks, PennDot is set to inspect a number of bridges in Allegheny County. The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge is the largest undergoing routine inspections. The...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Mon Co. closes for the rest of this week

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 southbound in Monongalia County will be closed for the rest of this week. According to WVDOH, the slow lane southbound on I-79 will be closed between mile markers 146.3 and 145.9. This spans the distance between the Goshen Rd. exit and on ramps.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Clean up continues after flash flooding in Unity Township

LATROBE, Pa. — Many families and businesses are left with a mess to clean up after heavy rains brought flash floods through the area on Friday evening. Many cars were also damaged as they were swept away by the water. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
LATROBE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: August 10, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsMacy's at South Hills VillageRania's CateringRania's RecipeWaiting ChildThree Rivers Adoption CouncilPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning. “They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever. She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Here’s how you can see Metallica at their Pa. concert this week

Heavy metal group Metallica is performing only two stadium shows this summer, and one of them happens to be in Pennsylvania. The group behind hits such as “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven” will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will also be performing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood

Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
64K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy