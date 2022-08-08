Pittsburgh Weather: Chances of scattered downpours

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/8) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are now one week into August and over the past week, we have recorded only one completely dry day at the airport.

Today: Another day with scattered rain and isolated storm chances through the day. We are not included under the excessive rain risk today but isolated downpours cannot be ruled out.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None.

Aware: The back half of the week into the weekend is looking 'fall-ish.'

While the airport has had two of those days with only trace amounts of rain recorded, one of those days was on Friday when we had downpours in Westmoreland county.

Hence, the airport's rain totals of just 0.6" so far is WAY below what many have experienced since the rain has been mostly scattered. Here's my daily rant…. I think it is a travesty that there isn't a reliable rain gauge set up that's publicly available in Westmoreland County. If I have missed one please let me know.

While scattered, today is expected to be another day with scattered downpours.

Any downpour will have the potential for isolated flooding. I don't expect we will see widespread big rain totals. In fact, I think most places will be easily below a tenth of an inch of rain. There is the risk we could have one or two places see enough rain for brief street flooding to occur. Please be aware that conditions can change very quickly from one place to the other.

In order to have downpours, you need high humidity levels and humidity levels should be high through Tuesday. On top of that, we have a cool front that will roll through late on Tuesday that will bring an increased chance for rain versus today.

The nice thing is behind the front, temperatures will return to the comfortable range for the rest of the week. By the weekend Temperatures will be in the comfy range with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid-70s.

Back to today, highs today will be in the mid-80s with morning lows around 70. Noon temperatures will be around 80°.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10.

