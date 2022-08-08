ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows

America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
State
Maryland State
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘America’s Got Talent’s Country Up-and-Comer Drake Milligan Absolutely Wows Judges

Drake Milligan, the one-time Elvis impersonator, dazzled Tuesday night as America’s Got Talent kicked off its live rounds. The judges cheered him on, as did the crowd. And why not? There’s nothing sexier than a man, playing the guitar, singing “Let’s Kiss Goodbye All Night.” (Then kiss a little more in the morning). Milligan sang, danced across the stage, and even did a shoulder shimmy to close out his performance in style.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Golden Ticket#United States#Dmv#Abc
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’s Lauren Spencer-Smith Skyrockets to Fame With New Management

American Idol season 18 star, Lauren Spencer-Smith has officially skyrocketed to fame, nearly two years after her time on the competition. She reportedly has sparked a bidding war among record labels after joining Shawn Mendes’s management team. Lauren Spencer-Smith has recently launched into the music industry with her release...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy