Drake Milligan, the one-time Elvis impersonator, dazzled Tuesday night as America’s Got Talent kicked off its live rounds. The judges cheered him on, as did the crowd. And why not? There’s nothing sexier than a man, playing the guitar, singing “Let’s Kiss Goodbye All Night.” (Then kiss a little more in the morning). Milligan sang, danced across the stage, and even did a shoulder shimmy to close out his performance in style.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO