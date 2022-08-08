Read full article on original website
Man Collects Mega Millions Prize After He Was Told Ticket Wasn't A Winner
The winner held on to the ticket and realized he matched five of the winning numbers weeks after he was told his ticket was not a winner.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows
America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Speaks Out About His Relentless Work Ethic
If it’s Friday, that must mean American Idol judge Luke Bryan is in Milwaukee for a concert, with festival stops in Minnesota, New Jersey and Canada, before his tour picks up again in New York. That’s barely 10 days. Whew, this country superstar, who just celebrated his 46th...
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
WATCH: ‘America’s Got Talent’s Country Up-and-Comer Drake Milligan Absolutely Wows Judges
Drake Milligan, the one-time Elvis impersonator, dazzled Tuesday night as America’s Got Talent kicked off its live rounds. The judges cheered him on, as did the crowd. And why not? There’s nothing sexier than a man, playing the guitar, singing “Let’s Kiss Goodbye All Night.” (Then kiss a little more in the morning). Milligan sang, danced across the stage, and even did a shoulder shimmy to close out his performance in style.
‘American Idol’s Lauren Spencer-Smith Skyrockets to Fame With New Management
American Idol season 18 star, Lauren Spencer-Smith has officially skyrocketed to fame, nearly two years after her time on the competition. She reportedly has sparked a bidding war among record labels after joining Shawn Mendes’s management team. Lauren Spencer-Smith has recently launched into the music industry with her release...
