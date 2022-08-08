Read full article on original website
Related
Study ranks best, worst states for child well-being: Massachusetts tops list, New Mexico trails
Massachusetts topped the ranking released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Ranking last was New Mexico.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
deseret.com
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Is the Minimum Wage in Every State
The minimum wage is a legally set minimum amount that employers must pay their employees to be within the law. While most states have their own state minimum wage, in states that have not set one, they must accord with the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. See...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told
WASHINGTON – Witnesses in a Tuesday hearing detailed to a U.S. Senate committee how investors and stagnant wages are driving an eviction and housing crisis across the U.S. The chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, said that families are being priced out of buying homes, and rising […] The post Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Teacher Shortage Is So Bad Some Districts Are Trying Four-Day Weeks
America’s schools are in crisis, with some districts facing tremendous staffing shortages as the fall creeps closer. “I have never seen it this bad,” the executive director of the School Superintendents Association said. “Right now, it’s number one on the list of issues.” While it’s unclear precisely how many classrooms are without teachers, local reports indicate shortages ranging from the hundreds to the thousands. In Houston, Texas, alone, the five biggest districts are all saying that anywhere from 200 to 1,000 positions remain unfilled. The Washington Post reported that experts attribute the crisis to a number of factors, including pandemic burnout, low pay, and a newly virulent school culture war that has left many educators feeling unappreciated. Districts are employing a number of band-aid fixes, from higher wages to ballooning class sizes. And some areas are getting creative, ranging from a four-day school week to having veterans with zero teaching experience lead classrooms.Read it at The Washington Post
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Teacher shortages straining school districts nationwide
This fall will mark the third year that students have returned to the classroom after COVID-19 flipped the world on its head. However, across the nation, school districts are struggling to find the most important commodity, teachers.
REVEALED: Facebook turned over to cops the private chats between Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter that outlined their plan to carry out at-home abortion and 'burn the evidence'
Facebook turned over chats between a Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter discussing preparations for the teen's at-home abortion. Meta, the social media giant's parent company, turned over the direct messages as part of an investigation into the teen's illegal abortion, court documents show. The investigation was launched in April,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers
In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. "Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care...
DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest
Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
'We have nowhere to go': Many face eviction during a crisis in affordable housing
Most Americans say a lack of affordable housing is a serious problem where they live. An NPR poll also finds nearly twice as many Black renters as white faced an eviction threat in the past year.
Study: Minimum wage workers can't afford rent in 91 percent of US
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) recently published its annual report that showed the disparity between a minimum wage worker’s income and how much it costs to rent a one or two-bedroom home throughout the United States.
This Is the Living Wage You Need in All 50 States
Depending on the cost of living in your state, your salary might not be enough to live comfortably. Here's a look at the living wage you need in every state.
35 Best Cities To Retire on $3,000 per Month
Are you considering joining the approximately 47 million Americans who are retired? You're not alone. That's approximately 14% of the U.S. population that has closed the door on the working...
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
NME
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
Comments / 0