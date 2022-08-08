ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
GOBankingRates

Here Is the Minimum Wage in Every State

The minimum wage is a legally set minimum amount that employers must pay their employees to be within the law. While most states have their own state minimum wage, in states that have not set one, they must accord with the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. See...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told

WASHINGTON – Witnesses in a Tuesday hearing detailed to a U.S. Senate committee how investors and stagnant wages are driving an eviction and housing crisis across the U.S.  The chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, said that families are being priced out of buying homes, and rising […] The post Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
agingparents.com

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Teacher Shortage Is So Bad Some Districts Are Trying Four-Day Weeks

America’s schools are in crisis, with some districts facing tremendous staffing shortages as the fall creeps closer. “I have never seen it this bad,” the executive director of the School Superintendents Association said. “Right now, it’s number one on the list of issues.” While it’s unclear precisely how many classrooms are without teachers, local reports indicate shortages ranging from the hundreds to the thousands. In Houston, Texas, alone, the five biggest districts are all saying that anywhere from 200 to 1,000 positions remain unfilled. The Washington Post reported that experts attribute the crisis to a number of factors, including pandemic burnout, low pay, and a newly virulent school culture war that has left many educators feeling unappreciated. Districts are employing a number of band-aid fixes, from higher wages to ballooning class sizes. And some areas are getting creative, ranging from a four-day school week to having veterans with zero teaching experience lead classrooms.Read it at The Washington Post
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook turned over to cops the private chats between Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter that outlined their plan to carry out at-home abortion and 'burn the evidence'

Facebook turned over chats between a Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter discussing preparations for the teen's at-home abortion. Meta, the social media giant's parent company, turned over the direct messages as part of an investigation into the teen's illegal abortion, court documents show. The investigation was launched in April,...
CBS Denver

COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers

In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. "Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care...
Fox News

DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest

Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
