North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan.

“Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when it becomes mandatory,” said Sanchez. “We are a very large system; so that’s why we kinda have to move a little bit faster.”

Sanchez said the water supply corporation caters to 53,000 customers and hopes they can all do their part to conserve water.

“We are hoping that we can reduce it by at least two percent of what we pump out,” said Sanchez. “There is going to be a schedule for lawn watering, some prohibitions on how the water is used, washing down sidewalks, and how you wash your vehicles.”

Residents are allowed to water their lawns on certain days between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and between the hours of 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Route: 11-19 Billing cycle 1 – Watering Days: Monday and Thursday

Route: 20-29 Billing cycle 2 – Watering Days: Tuesday and Friday

Route: 30-43 Billing cycle 3 – Watering Days: Wednesday and Saturday

According to Sanchez, all customers will receive a notification on their water bill to inform them about the current water restrictions. However, starting in September, there will be fines for those who violate the water restrictions.

“Now the addition on stage three is that there will be a search charge beginning in September, showing the severity,” said Sanchez. “There will be a search charge for water being used over 10,000 gallons.”

Sanchez hopes more residents take the current drought seriously and said the water supply corporation is available to answer residents’ questions and concerns.

“Be mindful of how you use your water, and we will get through this together,” said Sanchez.

For more information on the Alamo’s stage three water restrictions click here .

