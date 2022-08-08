ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo, TX

North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions

By Xochilt Lagunas
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ik4R6_0h8tQlFx00

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan.

Edinburg begins water conservation efforts

“Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when it becomes mandatory,” said Sanchez. “We are a very large system; so that’s why we kinda have to move a little bit faster.”

Sanchez said the water supply corporation caters to 53,000 customers and hopes they can all do their part to conserve water.

“We are hoping that we can reduce it by at least two percent of what we pump out,” said Sanchez. “There is going to be a schedule for lawn watering, some prohibitions on how the water is used, washing down sidewalks, and how you wash your vehicles.”

LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities

Residents are allowed to water their lawns on certain days between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and between the hours of 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Route: 11-19 Billing cycle 1 – Watering Days: Monday and Thursday

Route: 20-29 Billing cycle 2 – Watering Days: Tuesday and Friday

Route: 30-43 Billing cycle 3 – Watering Days: Wednesday and Saturday

According to Sanchez, all customers will receive a notification on their water bill to inform them about the current water restrictions. However, starting in September, there will be fines for those who violate the water restrictions.

Dry conditions fuel brush fires in Starr County

“Now the addition on stage three is that there will be a search charge beginning in September, showing the severity,” said Sanchez. “There will be a search charge for water being used over 10,000 gallons.”

Sanchez hopes more residents take the current drought seriously and said the water supply corporation is available to answer residents’ questions and concerns.

“Be mindful of how you use your water, and we will get through this together,” said Sanchez.

For more information on the Alamo’s stage three water restrictions click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Construction Firm Chosen For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion

The city of McAllen has awarded a McAllen firm the lucrative contract to convert the Anzalduas International Bridge into a full-service commercial port of entry. D. Wilson Construction won the $81.8 million contract for the project that calls for more lanes and inspection bays to accommodate southbound and new northbound commercial truck traffic.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Cameron County hosts meeting on water restrictions and reservoir levels

The calls to conserve water is growing as water levels at our reservoirs remain low. Cities and public utilities around the Valley are already enforcing mandatory water restrictions. Cameron County called a water conservation meeting with several cities and water districts Monday. "It's upon everybody responsibility, both on a personal...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT plans traffic switch in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Alamo, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Alamo, TX
Business
Alamo, TX
Government
City
Lawn, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KRGV

McAllen company selected to expand Anzalduas bridge

A McAllen company has been selected to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge. City commissioners officially selected D. Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million with a contract time of...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Storm water improvement project breaks ground in Hidalgo County

People who live in the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 area should soon be seeing flood relief. Ground was broken Monday on a storm water improvement project. The project extends from 83rd to 87th street in the Colonia Tejana residential area. "Some constituents came to us some time ago," Hidalgo County...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange prompts weekend detours

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Demolition and construction for the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange project is prompting an additional temporary detour route, to begin this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation said the traffic switch is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Detours and construction will impact drivers commuting on eastbound […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Water Conservation#Brush Fires#Amistad#Falcon Water Reservoirs#Rgv#Residents
ValleyCentral

Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release. The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and […]
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Agua SUD enters Stage 2 water restrictions

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Agua Special Utility District announced the implementation of the Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan starting on July 29, 2022. The district’s website said customers are required to follow the Mandatory Water Use Restrictions to increase conservation efforts due to drought conditions in the State of Texas. This restriction, said Agua […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Combes lifts tap water restriction

COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Combes public water system has taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water distributed to its residents. On July 27, officials from Combes announced that people are required to boil their water prior to consumption and hygienic purposes. The city’s water system provided the Texas Commission on […]
COMBES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
KRGV

Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of La Joya

The city of La Joya has implemented stage 2 water restrictions. Residents are only allowed to water twice a week. Even numbered addresses will water on Sundays and Thursdays and odd numbered addresses will water on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Residents are only allowed to water on those days between 8:00...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito announces sandbag distribution

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
utrgvrider.com

Water rate amendment approved

The Brownsville City Commission approved the first hearing to amend water and sewer rate changes to El Jardin Water Supply Corporation. “The [Brownsville Public Utilities Board] is requesting the city commission to amend section 102-114 subsection b of the court ordinances to adopt new rates for El Jardin Water Supply Corporation,” Chief Financial Officer at BPUB Miguel A. Perez said during Tuesday’s meeting. “The updated rates for El Jardin Water Supply Corporation incorporate the same water rate increases that were previously approved by the city commission.”
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Water shut off for some Mercedes residents

Water has been shut off for some Mercedes residents, the city announced Monday. The water disruption are for residents who live in the area of mile two and mile two and a half. The water is expected to be out until possibly 10:00 p.m. Monday as crews are working to...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy