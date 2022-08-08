ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows

A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heat Alert: Over 70 Million Americans at Risk of High Temperatures Until Late Week

Over 70 million Americans from the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Northeast, and to the Pacific Northwest in the United States are under heat alerts this week, according to US weather authorities. The alerts are either in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, which highlight the ongoing threat of another extreme weather, which can lead to heat-related illnesses or even death.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Rain chances increase today

The rain is not easing up. “Tuesday brings more showers and t-storms through midday and the afternoon. Some t-storms will be heavy enough that we need to watch for localized street flooding, but nothing it too far out of the norm
ENVIRONMENT
