Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
The Weather Channel
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
natureworldnews.com
Heat Alert: Over 70 Million Americans at Risk of High Temperatures Until Late Week
Over 70 million Americans from the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Northeast, and to the Pacific Northwest in the United States are under heat alerts this week, according to US weather authorities. The alerts are either in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, which highlight the ongoing threat of another extreme weather, which can lead to heat-related illnesses or even death.
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Rain chances increase today
The rain is not easing up. “Tuesday brings more showers and t-storms through midday and the afternoon. Some t-storms will be heavy enough that we need to watch for localized street flooding, but nothing it too far out of the norm
Narcity
Winter In Canada Is Coming Soon & Here's When The First Snowfall Will Hit Each Province
Winter in Canada! The season is coming soon and you should know when to expect the first snowfall in every province. It's no secret that Canada's weather is often most known for snow and while the first day of winter this year is December 21, 2022, wintery weather starts way before that in this country.
natureworldnews.com
One More Bout of Thunderstorms for Washington DC Area on Friday Before Weekend of 100-Degree Heat Index
As the oppressive heat and humidity are predicted to reach a heat index of 100 degrees over the weekend, the Washington, D.C., the area is forecasted to see more thunderstorms on Friday. Due to the possibility of a storm and the heat, Storm Team 4 has issued a weather alert.
Less chance of rain, isolated downpours still possible
A slightly lower chance of heavy rain storms but the rain is not going away completely. “An upper disturbance in the Gulf and surface trough will continue to pull away from the area today allowing rain chances to be much lower than yesterday.
Narcity
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, but meteorologists at Accuweather have good news: Sweet relief is on the horizon, even if it may seem a little distant at the moment.
Narcity
Ontario Weather Calls For Another Day Of Heat Warnings & You'll Want To Crank The AC
It's time to bust out the paper fans and turn up your air conditioning because heat warnings are hitting southern Ontario once again today. Environment Canada (EC) has issued several heat warnings across the province, warning of maximum temperatures climbing near 30 C and humidex values near 40 C. This...
