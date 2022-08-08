Related
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
