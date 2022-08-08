ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire Property Tycoon Nick Candy Lists Sprawling LA Manse for $85 Million

Take a step back into the Golden Age of Hollywood with this incredible architecturally significant estate built in 1959. The Reserve, as it’s called, was purchased in 2013 by Christian Candy, the brother of British property tycoon Nick Candy. Christian sold it to Nick and his wife, Australian singer Holly Valance, in 2018. Over the last four years, Candy and his wife have made extensive renovations to the home. It’s located within the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood, part of L.A.’s tony Bel-Air enclave, and has quite the glamorous history.
