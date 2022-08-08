Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched SUV on east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The scene an incredibly grisly one - a body found burned beyond recognition inside the rear of a vehicle on Detroit's east side. Very little is known about what happened, but crews got a 911 call before 2 a.m. Wednesday leading to the burning SUV, near Dubois and Hancock a block south of E. Warren Ave.
Firefighters discover charred body after extinguishing vehicle fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit firefighters responding to a car on fire on the city’s east side made a “gruesome” discovery once the flames were put out Wednesday morning, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
Multiple units in Inkster apartment complex go up in flames as crews fight to control fire
Firefighters are battling back flames at an apartment building in Wayne County Tuesday morning. The Inkster Fire Department confirmed with WWJ that a large fire has burned through several units
Husband, wife die after overnight house fire
DETROIT – A couple died early Monday after a fire rent through their Detroit home, officials said. A man, 55, and woman, 65, were pulled from their bedroom in burning the home after the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 13000 block of Maiden Street in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Crews fought the fire for hours.
Body found in burning car in Detroit, officials say
Officials say a body was found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Dubois Street in the area of Dequindre and East Warren.
fox2detroit.com
Man severely burned, woman treated for smoke inhalation after Inkster apartment fire
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was severely burned, and his elderly mother suffered smoke inhalation when their Inkster apartment caught fire Monday. The fire that started in a third floor unit at Thompson Tower is being called accidental. "I smelled the smoke, but there are so many smokers...
Family 'hurt' after LCA holdout home burns down
The land was in demand as the area came to life within the past decade. The family once listed it for nearly $5 million, but it didn't sell.
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital
Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago. Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1
$22,500 reward for tip that solves murder of Wixom man, found shot in his truck in Detroit
Jeff Najor of Wixom was killed at around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 on the city’s northwest side. Now there’s a hefty cash reward on the table to the person who can help police find his killer.
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
Body of man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday recovered
Macomb County divers were able to recover the body of the missing 37-year-old-man who disappeared while swimming in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon.
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
The Oakland Press
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
fox2detroit.com
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old charged with killing teenager in Huron Township, officials say
HURON TOWNSHP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a teenager in Huron Township, officials said. Police were called around 3:05 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) to the 20300 block of Wahrman Road in Huron Township for reports of gunfire, they said. When they arrived, officers found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for person of interest in assault that left man in critical condition
DETROIT – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was assaulted in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at 7:52 a.m. on Saturday (July 30) in the area of 1st and Bagley streets. When police arrived at the scene, EMS was already there helping the victim....
ClickOnDetroit.com
35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when an argument over a dice game sparked a shooting in Detroit this weekend, police said. : Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting. Officials were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster teen who vanished 7 years ago is still missing
INKSTER, Mich. – It has been seven years since anyone has seen or heard from Ciara Stacho. She was 16 years old and living in Inkster when she vanished on Aug. 7, 2015. She would be 23 years old now. Her mother, Dawn Stacho, spoke to Local 4 in...
Detroit News
Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
