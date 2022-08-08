ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched SUV on east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The scene an incredibly grisly one - a body found burned beyond recognition inside the rear of a vehicle on Detroit's east side. Very little is known about what happened, but crews got a 911 call before 2 a.m. Wednesday leading to the burning SUV, near Dubois and Hancock a block south of E. Warren Ave.
The Flint Journal

Husband, wife die after overnight house fire

DETROIT – A couple died early Monday after a fire rent through their Detroit home, officials said. A man, 55, and woman, 65, were pulled from their bedroom in burning the home after the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 13000 block of Maiden Street in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Crews fought the fire for hours.
Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
The Oakland Press

Man found dead in Pontiac park

Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster teen who vanished 7 years ago is still missing

INKSTER, Mich. – It has been seven years since anyone has seen or heard from Ciara Stacho. She was 16 years old and living in Inkster when she vanished on Aug. 7, 2015. She would be 23 years old now. Her mother, Dawn Stacho, spoke to Local 4 in...
Detroit News

Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
