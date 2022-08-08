ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Travel Cruise#Local Life#What To Do#Cruise Line#Regal#Insurance#Princess Cruise Line
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
HAMBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Power 93.7 WBLK

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester

Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town

There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
Power 93.7 WBLK

This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY

The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
CLARENCE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes

SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
SANBORN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy