Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
localsyr.com
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Strong Hearts Buffalo Brings 40+ Milkshake Flavors & Vegan-Style Comfort Food to the West Side
Many of us WNY natives think of Syracuse in terms of college basketball, college football, old college roommates and the State Fair. But Syracuse has a vibrant restaurant scene, and one of the more successful Syracuse restaurants recently opened a second location 150 miles to the east, on Niagara Street in Buffalo.
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
‘It’s just who he was’: Bruce Kost, founder of Parkleigh dies at 85, leaves behind thriving business and legacy
85-years-old, Bruce passed away on July 8 after suffering a stroke. He leaves behind his wife, 6 kids, 7 grandkids but he also leaves behind a story.
Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York
When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.
Local filmmaker and director return to Buffalo to hold casting call
The casting call will be held at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga on August 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
Niagara SPCA helping elderly dog check off bucket list
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly dog who has been residing at the Niagara SPCA for the past few weeks is being celebrated across Western New York. Lloyd has not been claimed, as the SPCA suspects his owner(s) didn’t know to go to the SPCA or couldn’t afford veterinary care. He has since inspired the […]
Still haven't booked your trip to LA for the Bills vs Rams? It's going to cost you
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are just 29 days away from the regular season return of Bills football, and even though the team is on the road out in LA for the NFL opener, you can expect some fans to try to be there for it. If you're planning a...
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester
Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
How Does Buffalo, New York Compare To Buffalo, Minnesota?
We. Are. Buffalo. We’ve been saying it for years. Buffalonians have been celebrating city pride for as long as we can remember. We don’t want to “keep Buffalo a secret.” We are loud and proud to be from Buffalo. But did you know that some people...
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes
SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
The historic roots in Devil’s Hole draws in thousands each year
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everyone knows about the beauty of Niagara Falls, but if you travel a little bit downstream, you can find hidden treasures off the beaten path, like Devil’s Hole State Park. “If you just look at the natural beauty, that’s the number one reason to come down here,” said Travis Saturley, […]
