PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days, Friday and Saturday, shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough group plans charity golf outing
A golf outing to raise money to pay for shoes for needy students in the Yough School District will be held on Aug. 27 at the Madison Club, Yukon Road, Madison. The non-profit Yough Helpful Hands Committee has set a goal of raising $10,000 to pay for shoes that needy students, from elementary school to high school, can wear in physical education classes and for winter shoes as well.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor plans Roaring 20s anniversary gala
Lincoln Highway enthusiasts can celebrate the country’s first coast-to-coast highway — and those who promote it — during a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Latrobe Country Club. Hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the night will include cocktails, buffet...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville celebrates National Night Out
Local residents celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2 at Monroeville Community Park West in Pavilions 2 and 4. Despite a morning of rain, the sun came out just in time for the festivities to proceed in full force. Attendees received an up-close look at municipal safety services while viewing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Historic walking tours return to Aspinwall
Take a walk on the historic side with guided tours through Aspinwall offered by a local historian. Explore the historic architecture of a bygone era and learn about the families who first settled in the borough, founded in 1892. “Many people come here to shop, dine or visit one of...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August
Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
RADical Days 2022: Free events throughout Allegheny County starting in September
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — RADical Days, a longstanding tradition of free events and activities for people of all ages across Allegheny County, returns in September. The Allegheny Regional Asset District’s annual “thank you” to taxpayers will take place from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 16.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Resource center set to open to help those with flood damage in Latrobe area
A resource center will be open for six hours Friday to provide assistance to victims of flooding in Unity Township and the surrounding areas. The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe campus at 130 Depot St. Attendees can learn...
Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients
Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Natrona Heights group proposes more trees on ballfields
A project to plant 13 trees at the youth baseball fields on the perimeter of Highlands High School would provide shade, absorb rainwater and protect fans from fly balls, according to a proposal being considered by the Highlands School Board. Chris Cottone, a member of the Natrona Heights Baseball &...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Little Italy Days returns to Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood for 20th year
PITTSBURGH — The streets of Bloomfield will be bustling come next week, as “Little Italy Days” returns for its 20th year. “We have three packed stages of entertainment throughout the whole weekend, we have food galore, bocci, a kid zone,” said event producer Sal Richetti. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington planners support proposed downtown art project
New Kensington planners recommend approving a proposed project that would decorate a downtown alley and two intersections with artwork. The city’s planning commission voted 3-0 Tuesday in favor of the “Art in the Alley” project for Ivy Alley and the painting of crosswalks on Fifth Avenue at Eighth and 10th streets. Commission members Michael Keyes and Randi Shank were absent.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Canonsburg unveils Fitness Clusters in Town Park
CANONSBURG – Canonsburg Town Park’s walking trails are fit for an Olympian. On Thursday, Canonsburg native and 1972 Olympic bronze medalist in javelin Bill Schmidt and his twin brother, Bob, unveiled Fitness Clusters, an outdoor exercise center just off the park’s newly paved walking trail. “Town Park...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair names Mathews assistant principal
Gordon Mathews has been named assistant principal at Fort Couch Middle School. The Upper St. Clair School Board approved the appointment, which is effective immediately, on Aug. 9. An Upper St. Clair graduate, Mathews has served as a school counselor and alumni coordinator at the high school for the last...
21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Five Pittsburgh-area organizations are taking in 21 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia that surrendered about 4,000 dogs. The beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland traveled over six hours to get to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's North Side location. The dogs arrived Monday evening, and from there, smaller groups went home with other organizations. The organizations said the dogs will have medical exams, get vaccinations and be neutered or spayed before they'll be available for adoption. "Because western Pennsylvania has such a compassionate community that comes together in times of crisis, the staff and volunteers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades
More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer
Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main pool. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverview School Board has vacancy following resignation
Riverview School Board vice president Tara Jean Schaaf has resigned. Her departure was effective Aug. 1. The Verona parent cited a new job as her reason for leaving the board. “I loved my time on the board and was sad to have to resign, but I had to make decisions that ultimately benefit my family, especially with my daughter going to college,” she said via social media message Monday. “I appreciated all the support and faith the Riverview community had in me by allowing me to represent them, but I had to take the opportunity when it arose.”
