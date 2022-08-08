ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Wildfire alert: Burns Creek Fire update 2022-08-08

 2 days ago
Burns Creek Fire

Last updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 20:57:54

Incident is 0% contained.

 

At 4:16pm on August 7th, The Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The fire began in the area of the 6600 block of FM 1948, and is moving north in the direction of Lake Sommerville. TAMFS is in unified command with local resources.

Evacuations have been ordered on Schulenburg Lane, and the direct vicinity of the fire. Multiple aviation assets including 10 fixed-wing aircraft, and 2 helicopters have been utilized. Other assets ordered include 3 bulldozers, 3 agency fire engines, and a strike team of fire engines from Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). 

Air assets are utilizing Lake Sommerville to dip water buckets; all boaters must avoid the area to allow crews to safely load and return. Do not fly drones at or near wildfires, as they are a hazard to aviation and hinder firefighting operations. 

 

View Burns Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

