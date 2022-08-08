ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Upcoming DJI Avata drone revealed in 3 new leaks

By Ruth Hamilton
T3
T3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFtIR_0h8tOtQl00

The DJI Avata was the subject of not one, not two, but three leaks this weekend. DJI's next drone might still be officially under wraps, but we sure do know a lot about it. We have a whole load of close-up photos of Avata itself, a video of the drone being flown, and a look at the box to get stuck into.

We know from an entry on the FCC database (via DroneDJ.com ), that the Avata will be a 'cinewoop' mini FPV drone, built for indoor flight in confined spaces. It was expected to launch last month, but it looks like logistical issues pushed back the reveal .

The short video, which comes from trusted DJI leaker @OsitaLV, shows an FPV drone being flown outside using the one-handed DJI Motion Controller that launched with last year's DJI FPV .

See more

We've also got photos from @AttaccoG. These aren't from the usual pool of DJI leakers, but they are consistent with previous leaks.

See more

Finally, the box photo also comes from @OsitaLV. What's significant about this particular reveal is that it states the Avata will only be compatible with the 'DJI Goggles 2'. We know these are on their way from another entry on the FCC database, and have seen pictures from @DealsDrone , but we don't have official confirmation from DJI yet. We're expecting them to launch alongside the Avata.

The box also shows the Avata will be powered by AirSense, an alert system that uses flight data from nearby aircraft with ADS-B transmitters to detect and inform drone flyers of collision risks, via the DJI mobile app.

See more

DJI is the brand behind most of the best drones on the market, and the Avata is expected to be the next to join the lineup after May's DJI Mini 3 Pro . It'd mark a bit of a departure for the brand, which until this point has focused mainly on drones for outdoor flight.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Fold to launch with innovative 'ultra-micro-hole camera' for superior display image quality

Reputedly, Google has developed an alternative to the under-display camera (UDC), a technology pioneered by the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and ZTE. According to Digital Chat Station, Google's innovation will result in a punch-hole-free display while also avoiding the complexities and visual drawbacks of Samsung's UDC solutions. Supposedly, Google's method will not interfere with the front-facing camera's image quality either, another drawback of the UDC in the Galaxy Z Fold3.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Thinking of Buying Stereo Cameras? Read This Product Comparison.

Real sense cameras are one of the main hardware pieces used in all types of robots. Cameras are as necessary for the development of autonomy as eyes are for humans. They can capture three-dimensional images, for 3D pictures for movies, or to avoid drone collisions, among many other uses. When exposed to sunlight and outdoor environments, the data from these cameras can be highly affected, and the precision of depth maps and point clouds is considerably reduced. The Luxonis OAK-D Pro camera is capable of having a depth perception of up to 35 meters.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people

Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dji#Future Plc#Upcoming Dji Avata#Fpv#Kol#Attaccog
Gadget Flow

WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam has a 120º lens & wide field of view

Capture everything with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam. Boasting a 120-degree wide-angle lens, it has a wide field of view and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for clear images. Moreover, it offers auto-framing and presenter-tracking features for your work presentations. This automatically frames you as you enter or leave its field of view. With AI enhanced lighting, it has backlight compensation as well as low-light compensation so you always look bright and professional. Additionally, it provides 8x digital zoom to zoom in when you want. And dual AI noise-canceling mics with a 5-meter range block out unnecessary sound. Furthermore, its convenient app control and simple control icons work with Windows and macOS for video configuration and color adjustment. Ideal for small and medium meeting rooms, it can stream 4K Ultra HD video at 30 fps, 1080p Full HD at 60 fps, and 720p at 90 fps.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Garmin Enduro 2: Flagship smartwatch introduced with excellent battery life and bags of features

Garmin has presented the Enduro 2, its latest flagship smartwatch. Equipped with a 1.4-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display operating at 280 x 280 pixels, the Enduro 2 is only available in a 51 mm case size with 26 mm-wide watch bands. Additionally, the smartwatch weighs 70 g, or 64 g with just its case included. For reference, the Enduro 2 is waterproof up to 10 ATM, too.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FCC
DIY Photography

No, this is not a Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera – It’s a robot in disguise

The threat from the Decepticons never seems to go away – at least, it won’t if Michael Bay gets his way. In what might seem an unlikely but very welcome pairing, Canon has teamed up with Takara Tomy – the company behind the Transformers toys) to produce Canon EOS R5 mirrorless cameras that are actually Transformers. At a quick glance, these EOS R5 cameras with lenses look quite convincing but up close, it’s easy to spot their secret.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Optoma UHD65 review: "Outstanding image clarity"

If you’re looking for a big-screen cinematic experience, the Optoma UHD65 is a great place to start. A single chip 4K DLP projector, it’s relatively compact (at 498(w) x 331(d) x 141(h)mm), so you can pop it on a shelf or coffee table for casual use, or ceiling mount if you want to partner with a screen.And still, in 2022, it earns its place in the best projectors...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

LattePanda Team and Global Partners Jointly Launch LattePanda 3 Delta

– the Fast and Pocket-sized Single-board Computer. The LattePanda Team launched the world’s thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer – LattePanda 3 Delta with global electronic components distributors. The collaboration will ensure that the product choice for LattePanda 3 Delta is passed on to customers through quick, easy online selection via the website of global electronic components distributors and LattePanda.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more comfortable design and hi-fi audio

Continuing its string of iterative hardware updates today, Samsung is introducing the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The company says they’re smaller and more comfortable than the original Buds Pro, and the new model supports 24-bit audio playback over Bluetooth — if you’re using a Samsung phone, that is. Preorders for the $229.99 Buds 2 Pro start today, and they’ll be available on August 26th. (That’s $30 more expensive than the launch price of the original pair.) Samsung’s latest top-of-the-line earbuds will be offered in black, white, and purple.
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

283
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy