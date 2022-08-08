Read full article on original website
NWS Amarillo confirms EF-0 landspout formed Monday in Dumas
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — The National Weather Service Amarillo confirmed an EF-0 landspout tornado formed Monday on the east side of Dumas. The landspout had peak winds of 85 mph and traveled 1.8 miles. While tornadoes originate from a rotating supercell thunderstorms, landspouts form from a circulation on the...
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
Moore County sees impact of Monday’s landspouts
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Residents of Moore County have provided MyHIghPlains.com with photos and video about the impact a landspout had on the area Monday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Moore County Emergency Management System posted on social media explaining that the tornadoes were landspouts that touched down. According to Chief Meteorologist […]
Palo Duro Canyon State Park trail system closed
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced Tuesday that its park’s trail system continues to be closed through Tuesday. According to a post made on the state park’s Facebook page, the trail system in Palo Duro Canyon State Park will be closed Tuesday because of recent heavy rains.
Crews working on Star Lodge Fire
Update: Wednesday, Aug. 10 The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on the fire, which resulted in two alarms and “significant damage” to the impacted building. Original: AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains […]
Amarillo to shut down red light camera system
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
Garage fire in North Amarillo causes significant damage, fire department says
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire on N. Jefferson Street that the department said caused "significant damage to the building." According to AFD, the fire was reported at 09:57 p.m. Tuesday and crews arrived at 10:01 p.m. The first firefighters on scene found...
New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
Dog Park At Amarillo’s John Stiff Park Closed Until Further Notice
For most of us with dogs, getting the dog out of the house is an important activity. I know several people who take their dogs to John Stiff Memorial Park. Until further notice, those trips are going to have to wait. Why Did They Close The Dog Park?. According to...
Company, local officials celebrate funding for new Amarillo beef facility
Update (11:17 a.m.) On Wednesday morning, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released more details about the new Producer Owned Beef processing plant in Amarillo. According to the release, the facility is expected to harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts in Texas and throughout the county. “‘Made in Texas’ […]
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
$670 million 'state-of-the-art' beef processing facility creating 1,600 jobs in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott announced a new state-of-the-art beef processing facility coming to Amarillo. The $670 million facility will create 1,600 jobs. It will process 3,000-plus head of cattle per day. In May, the Amarillo City Council approved $11.1 million in tax incentives for Producer Owned...
Supplies to refinish wood floors blamed for early morning house fire in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Supplies used to refinish wood floors caused an early morning house fire in Canyon, according to Chief Dennis Gwyn. Just before 4 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 600 block of 17th Street. Everyone in the home made it out before firefighters...
Concerts In The Canyon This Week
This Sept. 16, 2015 photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Many of the country's most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday in 2016 and has been urging Americans to rediscover the country's scenic wonders or find new parks to visit through marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Pumpkin spice season already? Oreo releasing fall flavor earlier than ever
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — While we may still be closer to 100 degree weather than fall, one popular cookie company is bringing fall to grocery shelves six-weeks early this year. After a five-year hiatus, Oreo is set to bring their pumpkin spice flavor back on August 15th. According to...
Snapology to open in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
Amarillo Food Trucks and Great Barbecue Go Hand in Hand
Amarillo has a really great food truck scene. It would be hard to attend an event in Amarillo that doesn't have a truck or two out there. Heck, even businesses invite trucks to come out. We are very well fed in Amarillo. If you like barbecue then you for sure...
Old Navy needs 'new' awning after Coke truck hits it
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Old Navy in Amarillo will need a new awning after after a Coke truck hit it. The crash happened around 10 a.m. about the same time the store opened. The Coke employee was driving through Westgate Plaza, near I-40 and Soncy Road. They misjudged...
