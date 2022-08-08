Read full article on original website
Letter: Changes to Arlington zoning will aid wide array of people
Editor: I support the Arlington County Board’s proposed changes to residential zoning. Right now, 78 percent of the county is limited to single-family homes. In my neighborhood, bulldozers are plowing up a 9.5-acre site to build 40 homes, selling for at least $2 million each. The site is adjacent...
Letter: Arlington leaders forcing housing changes down throats of public
Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
Departing-in-2023 Fairfax supervisor still has much on his plate
Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
Arlington County board adjusts rules on public comment at its meetings
Rules change will reduce public-comment opportunities in Arlington Is it an effort to merely streamline the process, or a plot to curtail independent voices from reaching the public at Arlington County Board meetings? You make the call. Before leaving on their summer hiatus, County Board members made a small but...
Number of Arlington 'virtual' students to plunge as delivery method changes
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
Fairfax government to offer charging stations to public -- for a fee
Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County. Based on a retail-fee schedule approved unanimously Aug. 2 by the Board of Supervisors, the county the following day began levying motorists a cost of 30 cents per kilowatt hour to charge their electric vehicles.
Local schools file appeals to VHSL Recommended Alignment Plan
The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years. Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B. Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to...
Arlington Democrats prep 'all hands on deck' fall effort
Arlington County Democratic Committee chairman Steve Baker on Aug. 3 issued an “all-hands-on-deck” call for members of the rank-and-file to get involved as volunteers in the Nov. 8 election. His request came during a meeting in which local Democrats seemed to be coming to grips with concerns that...
Arlington school system getting closer to full staffing as new year approaches
Arlington Public Schools is on track to have all the teachers it needs to welcome students back to classrooms later in August. With just 68 full-time vacancies, the school system’s ranks were 97.8-percent filled as of Aug. 4, Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members at that evening’s meeting.
Arlington County Fair is just around the corner
“What a Ride!” is the theme of the 2022 Arlington County Fair, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. More than 75,000 visitors are expected to attend the 46th installment of the free event. “The Arlington County Fair is a non-profit,...
Loudoun School Board considers new discipline consequences for students
Loudoun County’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. On Tuesday, the school board will consider the...
Three judges sworn in across Prince William County courts
Three familiar faces to Prince William County courts are now on the bench. Three judges have been sworn into the local court system over the past five weeks: Katherine McCollam to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on May 25, Robert Coleman to Circuit Court on July 15 and Abigail Miller to General District Court on July 29.
Arlington Tech grads tops in Skills USA competition
Lina Barclay and Ellie Nix, two 2022 Arlington Tech graduates from the Arlington Career Center, won the first-place gold medal in the Television (Video) Production contest at the annual National Leadership and Skills Conference and SkillsUSA Championships, held recently in Atlanta. Barclay and Nix represented Virginia in this contest and...
Col. Joseph Messina takes over command of Fort Belvoir
As Col. Joseph V. Messina took command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Belvoir on Tuesday, he asked those working for the garrison to stand up and be recognized. Earlier in the day, he had told one of his children that he had to remember to “write down all the important people’s names,” but he realized the important people are also staff members who were not mentioned by name.
InFive: Flood watch, murder conviction and the fair returns
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A jury has convicted a Woodbridge man of murder in a 2020 triple shooting at Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge. 4. Charging stations. Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned...
Dale City house fire displaces eight
A Wednesday morning fire in Dale City displaced seven adults and a child, fire officials say. Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Roundtree Drive at 8 a.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the front of the single-family home. All occupants had safety evacuated...
Prince William schools security resident charged with possession of firearms
Police have charged a resident security officer at Covington Harper Elementary School in Dumfries with possession of a weapon on school property. Officers were called to the school at 2500 River Heritage Blvd. at 2:38 p.m. for a report of a firearm on school property, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
UPDATED: Woman set on fire in Falls Church murder
Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment. Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Willston Place about 2:45 p.m. and found the victim and a section of the apartment on fire, said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
InFive: Football season canceled, student discipline and another hot day
Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. Loudoun County’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school.
Bealeton man critically injured in Fauquier County crash; police seeking more information
Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying one of two vehicles that struck and badly injured a pedestrian in Fauquier County on Saturday. The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 28 (Catlett Road), according to a Virginia State Police news release.
