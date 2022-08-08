ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

Letter: Changes to Arlington zoning will aid wide array of people

Editor: I support the Arlington County Board’s proposed changes to residential zoning. Right now, 78 percent of the county is limited to single-family homes. In my neighborhood, bulldozers are plowing up a 9.5-acre site to build 40 homes, selling for at least $2 million each. The site is adjacent...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Arlington leaders forcing housing changes down throats of public

Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Departing-in-2023 Fairfax supervisor still has much on his plate

Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax government to offer charging stations to public -- for a fee

Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County. Based on a retail-fee schedule approved unanimously Aug. 2 by the Board of Supervisors, the county the following day began levying motorists a cost of 30 cents per kilowatt hour to charge their electric vehicles.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Local schools file appeals to VHSL Recommended Alignment Plan

The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years. Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B. Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Democrats prep 'all hands on deck' fall effort

Arlington County Democratic Committee chairman Steve Baker on Aug. 3 issued an “all-hands-on-deck” call for members of the rank-and-file to get involved as volunteers in the Nov. 8 election. His request came during a meeting in which local Democrats seemed to be coming to grips with concerns that...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington County Fair is just around the corner

“What a Ride!” is the theme of the 2022 Arlington County Fair, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. More than 75,000 visitors are expected to attend the 46th installment of the free event. “The Arlington County Fair is a non-profit,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Three judges sworn in across Prince William County courts

Three familiar faces to Prince William County courts are now on the bench. Three judges have been sworn into the local court system over the past five weeks: Katherine McCollam to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on May 25, Robert Coleman to Circuit Court on July 15 and Abigail Miller to General District Court on July 29.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Tech grads tops in Skills USA competition

Lina Barclay and Ellie Nix, two 2022 Arlington Tech graduates from the Arlington Career Center, won the first-place gold medal in the Television (Video) Production contest at the annual National Leadership and Skills Conference and SkillsUSA Championships, held recently in Atlanta. Barclay and Nix represented Virginia in this contest and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Col. Joseph Messina takes over command of Fort Belvoir

As Col. Joseph V. Messina took command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Belvoir on Tuesday, he asked those working for the garrison to stand up and be recognized. Earlier in the day, he had told one of his children that he had to remember to “write down all the important people’s names,” but he realized the important people are also staff members who were not mentioned by name.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Flood watch, murder conviction and the fair returns

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A jury has convicted a Woodbridge man of murder in a 2020 triple shooting at Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge. 4. Charging stations. Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned...
LAKE RIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Dale City house fire displaces eight

A Wednesday morning fire in Dale City displaced seven adults and a child, fire officials say. Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Roundtree Drive at 8 a.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the front of the single-family home. All occupants had safety evacuated...
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woman set on fire in Falls Church murder

Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment. Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Willston Place about 2:45 p.m. and found the victim and a section of the apartment on fire, said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Football season canceled, student discipline and another hot day

Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. Loudoun County’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school.
MANASSAS PARK, VA

Community Policy