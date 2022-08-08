Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
Just hang on, heat relief is just days away
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Good things are worth waiting for, and if a relief from the heat and humidity fits the ‘good’ bill for you, just hang in there as heat relief is just days away.
Final 2022 Supermoon Shines Thursday! When Is Best Time to See Sturgeon Moon?
There have been 3 supermoon's lighting up the skies of New York in 2022 with a 4th and final one of the year about to make it's presence known. When is the best time to see the Sturgeon moon? What does New York have to do with the name Sturgeon moon? What's a supermoon?
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newyorkupstate.com
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation
Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
The 2023 Farmers' Almanac will be available for purchase in stores starting Aug. 15.
From Pirates to Dinosaurs at These 14 New York Mini-Golf Courses
As a kid in the 1950s and 1960s it was an important part of any vacation that I went on with my parents and siblings. We jumped for joy as we pulled into the parking lot of a mini-golf, usually at our favorite vacation destination, the Adirondacks. Back in those...
GOLF・
UPS Refused To Give Driver Fan In Dangerous Heat In New York State
UPS has come under fire for not providing a driver here in New York with a fan in his vehicle during the extreme heatwave that affected most of the state. The driver was told that it was a 'corporate decision,' according to VICE. Lewis also posted the portion of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
wwnytv.com
Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, says state
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest, could be setting its sights on a big industry in New York. “Here in New York, our wine industry is estimated to have a value of about, or our grape and wine industry I should say...has an estimated value in the area of about $300 million,” said Christopher Logue, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
Watch: Incredible Meteor Shower Visible In New York State This Thursday
This Thursday and Friday, a meteor shower will light up the sky in New York State. The Perseids, which are usually active from July through September each year, will be making an appearance this week. According to the Times-Union,. The Perseids specifically are fragments from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. Every summer...
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Western New York has expired
What a soupy Monday we had all across Western New York, it was hot and extremely humid with heat index values pushing 90°. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 9 p.m. for Jamestown, Bemus Point, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Charlotte, Sinclairville, Randolph, Gowanda, Gerry, East Otto, and Poland has now expired.
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?
With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
State encourages New Yorkers to keep killing invasive spotted lanternflies
The Department of Agriculture and Markets updated New Yorkers Monday on its work to combat the spotted lanternfly.
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1