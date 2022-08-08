ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, says state

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest, could be setting its sights on a big industry in New York. “Here in New York, our wine industry is estimated to have a value of about, or our grape and wine industry I should say...has an estimated value in the area of about $300 million,” said Christopher Logue, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Western New York has expired

What a soupy Monday we had all across Western New York, it was hot and extremely humid with heat index values pushing 90°. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 9 p.m. for Jamestown, Bemus Point, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Charlotte, Sinclairville, Randolph, Gowanda, Gerry, East Otto, and Poland has now expired.
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?

With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
