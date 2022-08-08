ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
NME

More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims

Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Muse
Person
Mark Andes
The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi Instrumentalist#Lead Guitar
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Drummer Kaleb Luebchow Has Died, War of Ages Pays Tribute

Christian Metalcore band War Of Ages is mourning the loss of one of their own. Kaleb Luebchow, the band's drummer from 2017 until the present day, died on Wednesday, July 27 in Nashville, Tennessee. Amid his passing, the band paid emotional tribute to Luebchow, reflecting not only on his importance to the band, but also the impact the drummer had on their lives.
NASHVILLE, TN
thedigitalfix.com

Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut

It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy