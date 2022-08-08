Read full article on original website
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims
Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter on recutting his classics, mad-scientist modding and hustling Guitar Center for parts in the ‘70s
The Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers legend sits down to share gear war stories, explain what makes a good session player, and discuss his first solo album, the brilliant Speed of Heat. Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter had a good 70s. Part rockstar, mustachioed and toting a self-modded Fender, his extraordinary playing...
Watch Heart's Ann Wilson performing Barracuda at Wacken Open Air 2022
Wacken TV shares professionally-filmed footage of Ann Wilson performing one of Heart's hallmark anthems in Germany
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
A Rock Star Wrote a Song For The Monkees That Sounds ‘Just Like’ The Mamas & the Papas
Many of The Monkees‘ songs were written by other rock stars. For example, a British singer gave a song to The Monkees that he felt sounded like The Mamas & the Papas. The star revealed what it was like for a band he liked so much to record his music.
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shows off his restored $72K 1958 Chevy Impala featuring working radio
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe uploaded an Instagram of his new 1958 Chevrolet Impala. The post’s caption reads: “Golden hour @ontwolanes 58 Impala #goldrecordroad Yo @clarkmiller35673 The radio works listening to WSM playing Louisiana Hayride.”. Chevrolet’s 1958 Impala is worth $72,500 at high retail, NADA Guides reports.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
This Unearthed Steven Wright Performance From 1989 Is Proof Of His Timeless Genius
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. This Is The Data Facebook Gave Police To Prosecute A Teenager For Abortion. Motherboard has obtained court documents that show Facebook gave police a teenager's private chats about her abortion. Cops then used those chats to seize her phone and computer.
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
Drummer Kaleb Luebchow Has Died, War of Ages Pays Tribute
Christian Metalcore band War Of Ages is mourning the loss of one of their own. Kaleb Luebchow, the band's drummer from 2017 until the present day, died on Wednesday, July 27 in Nashville, Tennessee. Amid his passing, the band paid emotional tribute to Luebchow, reflecting not only on his importance to the band, but also the impact the drummer had on their lives.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
George Harrison’s Joke About Paul McCartney Salvaged The Beatles’ First Meeting With Brian Epstein
Paul McCartney was late to The Beatles' first meeting with Brian Epstein. Epstein wasn't happy, but George Harrison's joke made things better.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
John Prine’s Cover Of “1959” On The New John Anderson Tribute Album Is Just Flawless
Hearing his voice on a new piece of work, although a cover, just feels so nostalgic. Prine is featured on the stellar new John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, covering “1959.”. John Anderson originally recorded the song in 1980, and it was...
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
