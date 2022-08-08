Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO