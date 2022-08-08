ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris

Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Cincinnati's Joe Burrow steps up his appendectomy comeback as Bengals coach Brian Callahan says the quarterback is 'feeling better' after undergoing surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed an improvement in his rehab from a recent appendectomy on Monday, throwing several passes during an impromptu walkthrough session with some of his wide receivers and tight ends. It was the first time Burrow has done throwing of any kind since his surgery according...
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with

The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
NFL world reacts to Bengals’ new stadium name

One of the NFL’s few remaining stadiums without a corporate name is no more. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed a 16-year deal with locally-based HR and payroll software company Paycor to rename Paul Brown Stadium as Paycor Stadium. That means that only the Chicago Bears‘ Soldier Field and the Green Bay Packers‘ Lambeau Field remain without corporate names. Here’s the announcement from the Bengals on Twitter:
Bengals clear La’el Collins to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals today have cleared right tackle La’el Collins to practice following a passed physical. Collins was originally placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on July 23rd, just a few days before training camp began. He was dealing with a back issue that flared up earlier in the offseason.
Bengals Reveal Their Plan For Ja'Marr Chase This Season

Ja'Marr Chase is coming off a stellar rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first professional season, the No. 5 overall draft pick put together an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign behind 81 catches for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. While his production in 2021 was about...
