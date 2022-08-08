Read full article on original website
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice
The Bengals hired Adam Zimmer as an offensive consultant this offseason.
Cincinnati Bengals announce new stadium name
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially renamed Paul Brown Stadium, replacing the name of the franchise’s founder with Paycor Stadium. While
Joe Burrow injury news: Father updates Cincinnati Bengals QB return from appendix surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still sidelined after surgery. Burrow’s father, Jimmy, on the In the Trenches, podcast said that his son’s surprise appendix removal will keep him on the sideline for multiple weeks now. Burrow underwent appendix surgery in late July, which likely sidelines him for a significant portion of training camp.
Here's Latest on Bengals' Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old hasn't practiced during camp
Cincinnati's Joe Burrow steps up his appendectomy comeback as Bengals coach Brian Callahan says the quarterback is 'feeling better' after undergoing surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed an improvement in his rehab from a recent appendectomy on Monday, throwing several passes during an impromptu walkthrough session with some of his wide receivers and tight ends. It was the first time Burrow has done throwing of any kind since his surgery according...
NFL world reacts to Bengals’ new stadium name
One of the NFL’s few remaining stadiums without a corporate name is no more. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed a 16-year deal with locally-based HR and payroll software company Paycor to rename Paul Brown Stadium as Paycor Stadium. That means that only the Chicago Bears‘ Soldier Field and the Green Bay Packers‘ Lambeau Field remain without corporate names. Here’s the announcement from the Bengals on Twitter:
Meet the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 NFL draft class
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams another chance to reload their rosters with young talent, as they hope to be contenders heading into the upcoming season. Here are all the picks made by the Cincinnati Bengals in this year’s draft:
Bengals clear La’el Collins to practice
The Cincinnati Bengals today have cleared right tackle La’el Collins to practice following a passed physical. Collins was originally placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on July 23rd, just a few days before training camp began. He was dealing with a back issue that flared up earlier in the offseason.
Bengals Reveal Their Plan For Ja'Marr Chase This Season
Ja'Marr Chase is coming off a stellar rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first professional season, the No. 5 overall draft pick put together an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign behind 81 catches for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. While his production in 2021 was about...
Bengals to Play in Paycor Stadium in 2022 After Naming Rights Deal
“Paul Brown Stadium” is no more.
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Chase recently praised Newsome and Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward
