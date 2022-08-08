ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Social media, drug sale dispute leads to deadly shooting in northwest Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Officials say an ongoing dispute between two men involving social media and a possible drug deal may have led up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Kourtney Peete, shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."
