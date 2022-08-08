Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Student Built Project in Kalona Wrapping Up
The City of Kalona is working with 12 local and surrounding area students on a home renovation at 721 6th Street. Durant Community School District Instructor Tim Rouse is overseeing renovations with the students. The project will transition to the students heading back to school this month and last minute...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Meeting Preview
The Washington County Emergency Management Commission will meet this week at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. An update will be provided on the progress of the drone program, the start of which received acknowledgment and the support of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. A coordinator report will also be discussed, along with reviewing several purchases, including a new light tower and those items purchased through local donations. There will also be a time for public input at the end of the meeting.
kciiradio.com
School Board Preview
The Washington Community School board will meet in regular session this week at the School District Administration Building at 404 West Main St. in Washington. This will be the last meeting before the beginning of the school year, which is set to start on August 23rd, with the back-to-school night for Washington High School being Monday, August 22nd.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Mayor Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien about what it took to develop Washington’s Wellness Park into the award-winning park it is today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Isabella Santoro
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Isabella Santoro about her involvement in Washington winning the 2022 #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Woman Named a Member of 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class
Mary Swander of Kalona was named as a member of the 2022 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class on Monday, August 8th, by the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women. Swander grew up in Carroll, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa before teaching at Iowa State University for 30 years, reaching the rank of Distinguished Professor.
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Staff of the Lone Tree Historical Museum
Lone Tree Historical Museum Staff invite you to tour their facility. President Sid Mills, Treasurer Andrea Brenneman and Former Treasurer Janet Vincent share what you will see at the museum. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Crooked Creek Days Wrap Up
The City of Winfield wrapped up Crooked Creek Days 2022 on Sunday. It was a weekend filled with fun activities for the whole community. Activities at the event included; a golf tournament for teens, a family friendly dance, pancake breakfast, Crooked Creek 5k Fun run, the Bill Riley Talent Show, a puzzle escape room, a parade, and car show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Native Assumes Command of USS John P. Murtha
Command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is now in the hands of Lone Tree native Capt. Doug Langenberg. A quote from Langenberg states,“It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the heroes of this great warship,” “I am truly excited and looking forward to bringing together the team of John P. Murtha and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.”
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
kciiradio.com
Ethel Pauline Jeffries
A celebration of life for 96-year-old Ethel Pauline Jeffries will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11th at the Jones & and Eden Funeral Home. The family will be present to receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Hospice of Washington County.
kciiradio.com
Possible Felony Drug Charges for Riverside Resident
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office cited twenty-nine-year-old Dakota Michael Stocker of Riverside during a traffic stop on Larch Ave & 110th St in Kalona on Sunday, August 7th. The initial charge against Stocker was for expired registration, but during the traffic stop, drug paraphilia and a possible controlled substance were found in Stocker’s possession.
Cedar Rapids World War 2 Vet Gets Cold Shoulder On Major Award
A Cedar Rapids veteran has been waiting a long time to receive this prestigious award. An independent journalist came across a frustrating oversight that stopped me in my tracks. Cindy Hadish, an Iowa native and freelance journalist discovered the story of World War 2 veteran Michael Bisek of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school
Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
Central Illinois Proud
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
Comments / 0