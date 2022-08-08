Read full article on original website
Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney wants assault weapons banned
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the top leaders in the largest county in Virginia wants assault weapons banned. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said it appears there are more crimes involving high-powered guns. A jury recently convicted a Springfield man of second-degree murder after he used an AR-15...
NBC 29 News
Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
WJLA
The Prince William County Fair
Washington ABC7 — The Prince William County Fair is back in Manassas, VA with lots of food and fun things to do. Chrissy Taylor, The Assist. Dir. of Business Operations for The Prince William County Fair told us why every resident should attend.
Inside Nova
Departing-in-2023 Fairfax supervisor still has much on his plate
Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
WJLA
Fairfax County police union responds to Chairman Jeff McKay's letter on officer shortage
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) - — Two weeks after the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a staffing emergency, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay sent an email to members of the community. "Fairfax County is, and continues to be, the safest jurisdiction of its size nationwide," McKay said...
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
Inside Nova
Local schools file appeals to VHSL Recommended Alignment Plan
The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years. Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B. Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to...
Free Expungement Clinic to be Held in Manassas
Provided by the Prince William Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. On Aug. 20, 2022, an Expungement Clinic will be held in Manassas. This is the second expungement clinic to be held in the area. The first-of-its-kind in Virginia event debuted in the Town of Dumfries, created and led by Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and Councilwoman Selonia Miles. The event, which was held with the support of Clerk of Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and the Dumfries Police Department, has been credited with creating a “blueprint” for such events across the Commonwealth.
Inside Nova
Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials
Activists in Virginia are increasingly turning to the state’s court-driven recall process to try to take out their frustrations on local officials they feel have done something wrong. In Prince William County, activists have launched recall efforts against two county supervisors over their alleged connections to the data-center industry...
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
Inside Nova
Arlington County board adjusts rules on public comment at its meetings
Rules change will reduce public-comment opportunities in Arlington Is it an effort to merely streamline the process, or a plot to curtail independent voices from reaching the public at Arlington County Board meetings? You make the call. Before leaving on their summer hiatus, County Board members made a small but...
Inside Nova
InFive: Flood watch, murder conviction and the fair returns
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A jury has convicted a Woodbridge man of murder in a 2020 triple shooting at Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge. 4. Charging stations. Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned...
nbc16.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington leaders forcing housing changes down throats of public
Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Inside Nova
New plea agreement reached for Fauquier County teen charged in deaths of mother, brother
A new plea agreement has been reached for Levi Norwood, who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed his mother, Jennifer, and 6-year-old brother Wyatt, and wounded his father, in February 2020, in their Midland, Virginia home. This past January, in an apparent last-minute decision, Norwood, who was in...
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats prep 'all hands on deck' fall effort
Arlington County Democratic Committee chairman Steve Baker on Aug. 3 issued an “all-hands-on-deck” call for members of the rank-and-file to get involved as volunteers in the Nov. 8 election. His request came during a meeting in which local Democrats seemed to be coming to grips with concerns that...
theriver953.com
Front Royal terminates the Town Manager’s contract
After a closed meeting of the Front Royal Town Council last night Aug. 8 a vote was taken to terminate the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Immediately following the 4 to 3 vote in favor of the termination Hicks stood announced his resignation from the position and walked out of the room.
Augusta Free Press
Infrastructure act funding to provide $3 million of improvements in Spotsylvania County
Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is making its way to Spotsylvania County with $3 million for improvements to U.S. Route 1. U.S. Route 1, formerly known as Jefferson Davis Highway in the city of Fredericksburg and now called Patriot Highway, stretches north and south from Washington, D.C. to Raleigh, North Carolina.
Inside Nova
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
