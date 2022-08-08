ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

NBC 29 News

Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
WJLA

The Prince William County Fair

Washington ABC7 — The Prince William County Fair is back in Manassas, VA with lots of food and fun things to do. Chrissy Taylor, The Assist. Dir. of Business Operations for The Prince William County Fair told us why every resident should attend.
Inside Nova

Departing-in-2023 Fairfax supervisor still has much on his plate

Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
Inside Nova

Local schools file appeals to VHSL Recommended Alignment Plan

The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years. Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B. Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to...
PWLiving

Free Expungement Clinic to be Held in Manassas

Provided by the Prince William Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. On Aug. 20, 2022, an Expungement Clinic will be held in Manassas. This is the second expungement clinic to be held in the area. The first-of-its-kind in Virginia event debuted in the Town of Dumfries, created and led by Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and Councilwoman Selonia Miles. The event, which was held with the support of Clerk of Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and the Dumfries Police Department, has been credited with creating a “blueprint” for such events across the Commonwealth.
PWLiving

Back to School News for Prince William County

Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
Inside Nova

InFive: Flood watch, murder conviction and the fair returns

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A jury has convicted a Woodbridge man of murder in a 2020 triple shooting at Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge. 4. Charging stations. Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned...
Inside Nova

Letter: Arlington leaders forcing housing changes down throats of public

Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Inside Nova

Arlington Democrats prep 'all hands on deck' fall effort

Arlington County Democratic Committee chairman Steve Baker on Aug. 3 issued an “all-hands-on-deck” call for members of the rank-and-file to get involved as volunteers in the Nov. 8 election. His request came during a meeting in which local Democrats seemed to be coming to grips with concerns that...
theriver953.com

Front Royal terminates the Town Manager’s contract

After a closed meeting of the Front Royal Town Council last night Aug. 8 a vote was taken to terminate the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Immediately following the 4 to 3 vote in favor of the termination Hicks stood announced his resignation from the position and walked out of the room.
Inside Nova

Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways

Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
