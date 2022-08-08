ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival

As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
