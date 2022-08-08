MARTIN—The Plainwell Department of Public Safety was among the agencies that responded to a fatal single-car crash in Martin Township on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue came in 5:12 p.m. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found the vehicle with a single male occupant, who was unconscious and trapped upside down.

PLAINWELL, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO