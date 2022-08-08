Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Related
Family mourns man who drowned, restaurant hosting fundraiser
A local restaurant will host a fundraiser to help cover the funeral expenses of an employee that drowned in Lake Michigan.
Baby hospitalized after possible drowning at Holland shelter
Authorities are investigating a possible drowning of a 1-year-old at a homeless shelter in Holland.
wgvunews.org
Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival
As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Two adults found dead, toddler safe in GR home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Grand Rapids home.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
WWMTCw
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
RELATED PEOPLE
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Plainwell Dept. of Public Safety assists on fatal accident
MARTIN—The Plainwell Department of Public Safety was among the agencies that responded to a fatal single-car crash in Martin Township on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue came in 5:12 p.m. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found the vehicle with a single male occupant, who was unconscious and trapped upside down.
WWMT
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
MSP: Woman hit, killed while crossing street for mail
A pedestrian was hit and killed after getting her mail near Plainwell on Wednesday.
Rescuers searching for missing Lake Michigan swimmer
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A 21-year-old man was swept away from the shore while swimming in Lake Michigan on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
Body recovered after water rescue at Grand Haven State Park
Authorities searched for a swimmer swept away from shore on Sunday afternoon. The body was found by the Coast Guard at 6:00 pm.
Body found in Southern Grand Marina
A body was found in the Southern Grand Marina late Saturday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom thanks GRPD officers for saving son, ‘risking their lives’
The mother of a gunshot victim credits the heroic actions of two Grand Rapids police officers with saving her son’s life.
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
whtc.com
Saturday night drowning victim identified as 59-year-old Marne man
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The man who drowned on Saturday near Robinson Township’s Southern Grand Marina in Ottawa County has been identified. He is 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. He was found dead Saturday night just before midnight in the Grand River, and foul play...
16-Year-Old Hudsonville Girl Died In A Rollover Crash In Jenison (Jenison, MI)
The police reported a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old Hudsonville girl. The accident happened on Bauer Road east of 40th Avenue in the Jenison area just after 2 p.m.
Comments / 0