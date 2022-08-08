ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Comments / 18

Michele Griffin
2d ago

A mother is suppose to protect their children from animals like this. .WTH is wrong with people these days? I cant imagine what that precious little girl went through...an angel on rarth and now in heaven......

Reply(1)
16
Linda
2d ago

It is heartbreaking what little children can be put through. Some people aren't fit to be parents. A couple had a baby were I worked. There was all kinds of red flags; they were drug users. Social service was called in. But the guy's parents said they would help. The child died shortly after discharge.

Reply(1)
12
David Collins
2d ago

God this abuse and killing of these kids just tears my heart out @

Reply(1)
15
