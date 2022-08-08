ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, charged in Northwest Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that wounded two women, authorities said Tuesday.John Maxwell Holland of Baltimore was taken into custody Aug. 5, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. Patrol officers called to the scene found two women, ages 19 and 23, with gunshot wounds.The 19-year-old had a graze wound, while the 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The older woman's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unspecified dispute. No additional details were released.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'I will get justice': Heartbroken mother of 15-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore demands answers

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Dover teen found safe

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old Dover girl. Police say 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker left a relative’s residence in the 100 block of Macdonald Grove, Leander Lakes Apartments, at approximately midnight Tuesday with a male suspect. Based on evidence obtained at this point in the investigation, it is believed that Taniyah Quail-Marker’s safety may be at risk and that her missing status may not be voluntary.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#West Baltimore#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Security Guards#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition Tuesday night after he was shot in the head in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded to the 900 block of N. Caroline Street about 8:20 p.m. and found an "unknown adult male" with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to a local hospital"Due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives were notified and have assumed control of the investigation," police said.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in relation to a homicide. On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to 1800 block of Good Hope Road, SE for reports of a shooting inside a conference room of a DC Public Library. Officers located 25-year-old Maurica Manyan and despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested on hate crime charges in church vandalism

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month, when a racist slur was found on the church's doors before a food distribution one morning.Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property in the most recent incident. Police identified him after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.He was arrested Friday and was later released on his recognizance, the news release said.Police have not determined whether he was involved in the vandalism incident last month."I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities," County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Washington Man Killed by Neighbor After Trying to Follow Girlfriend Into Neighbor’s House

A Washington man was shot and killed Friday when he brazenly attempted to pursue his girlfriend, who was taking refuge at his neighbor’s home, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The girlfriend had stayed the night with the neighbor after a fight with her boyfriend. The 36-year-old man, who she also has a no-contact order against, tried to break into the home, shouting threats at those inside, police said. The 59-year-old neighbor shot and killed the man while he was trying to enter through the back porch, according to authorities. The neighbor was arrested but released shortly afterwards and has not been charged in the ongoing investigation, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
