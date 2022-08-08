ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United report: Serie A midfielder identified as alternative to Frenkie de Jong

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

Manchester United are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag's side were beaten 2-1 by Brighton in their first game of the new Premier League season on Sunday.

That defeat emphasised the need for new signings before the transfer window closes on September 1.

United have already brought in Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia this summer, but the consensus is that more needs to be done in the coming weeks.

Central midfield remains a weak point for the Red Devils, who lost Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic when their contracts expired on June 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G52ts_0h8tM1Di00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

United have been tracking Frenkie de Jong all summer but the Netherlands international remains at Barcelona for now.

The difficulty of getting that deal done has forced United to consider alternatives, and The Athletic writes that Rabiot is now on their radar.

The Frenchman is out of contract in 2023 and Juventus are willing to listen to offers for a player they signed on a free transfer three years ago.

United have not yet decided whether to go ahead and sign Rabiot, or to continue pushing for De Jong before potentially turning their attention to the 27-year-old.

The club have not yet agreed personal terms with Rabiot but are confident they will be able to do so.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reiterated his desire to keep hold of De Jong, who is thought to want to stay at the Camp Nou.

"I don’t know what will happen to Frenkie as until August 31st anything can happen," he said after the midfielder appeared in a pre-season friendly against Pumas.

“He knows what I think and what the club want and need. Of course I’m counting on him, he’s a great player."

Ten Hag's team will return to Premier League action against Brentford in the late kick-off on Saturday.

