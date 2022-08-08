Read full article on original website
Justin Logan’s forecast: More downpours today, nicer late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A quasi-stationary boundary draped across the state today will lead to more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. The rain chances continue this evening but decrease during the overnight hours as the front pushes south. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for all of our viewing areas with localized flooding possible.
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers and storms linger, turning less humid by Thursday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Showers and storms may linger tonight and early Thursday, as a change in the weather pattern is coming. If you were looking forward to a significant drop in the humidity, that time is almost here. By Thursday afternoon, dew point temperatures will be falling in the wake of a cold front, allowing the comfort level across the Commonwealth to improve.
Justin Logan’s Forecast: Storms increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A cold front working into the Ohio Valley today will lead to increasing scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out a few strong storms with gusty winds the biggest concern. However, the overall main threat is flooding. All...
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
Portion of KY 70 in Casey Co. temporarily closed today
A portion of KY 70 in neighboring Casey County will be temporarily closed today as transportation cabinet crews replace a cross drain beneath the roadway. KY 70 will be closed to through traffic between the intersection of KY 206 and V. Goode Road and motorists will detour via KY 206.
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County football team is a family affair once again after over a decade. Head coach Chris Larkey returns to the program where both he and his father have coached after 13 years at North Laurel. “Obviously I want to live up to what...
Kentucky’s leading geologist seeks funding for flood research
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Researchers at the University of Kentucky are seeking funding to study possible pollutants in the mud and soil left behind by deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. UK researchers hope to study eastern Kentucky floodwaters for possible pollutants. Kentucky State Geologist Bill...
WATCH | Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
WATCH | Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty. The man accused of killing three police officers, a police K-9, and injuring four other officers during a violent ambush at his home in Allen, Kentucky pleaded not guilty Monday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. After a shooting...
Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 of 4K beagles
According to the Lexington Humane Society following the rescue of 15 Beagles from a facility in Virginia. A team from the Lexington Humane Society will arrive in Lexington with 15 of the approximately 4,000 Beagles rescued from the mass breeding facility.
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Southbound I-75 in Fayette County is back open after a crash. According to the city, the interstate was shut down at exit 104. Police said five cars were involved, and said weather was to blame. Southbound traffic was diverted to Athens Boonesboro Rd. at one point.
UK secondary adjusting to new faces, new opportunities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football team lost some of its key pieces from last season’s secondary unit, headlined by Yusuf Corker who is now in the NFL at New York Giants training camp. Also losing defensive backs Quandre Mosely and Davonte Robinson, it became clear...
Widow support group comes to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Losing a loved one is never easy, but now a local group is stepping in to help during that grieving process. Never Alone Widows is a new support group formed this month based in Lexington. The founders said when they lost their loved ones,...
Joe Lunardi Projects Kentucky as a No. 1 Seed in Louisville Entering Season
March Madness is seven months away but that doesn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from releasing Bracketology updates, as crazy as that seems to do when the season hasn’t started. Lunardi was in mid-season form Tuesday, months before he slides into his Bracketology bunker with bubble updates and...
People caught on surveillance breaking into vintage clothing store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thieves were caught on camera breaking into a Lexington clothing business and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items. It happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday in Lexington. Three thieves used a huge rock to bust in Cold Collection Vintage on Waller Avenue. Trey Lewis is...
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
