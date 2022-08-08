Construction is closing in on completion on 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story commercial supertall in Hudson Yards and the final component of the first phase of the master plan. Designed by Foster + Partners and developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties, the 1,011-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 2.9 million square feet of office space, making it the largest building by volume in the complex. ArcelorMittal provided the steel components, Langan Engineering is the civil and environmental engineer, and WSP is the structural and MEP engineer for the property, which occupies a full block bound by West 34th Street to the north, West 33rd Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and Hudson Boulevard to the west.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO