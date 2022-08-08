Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
therealdeal.com
Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition
Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
roi-nj.com
Fair Lawn’s facelift: Bergen County municipality feels improving look of storefronts will be boost for businesses
With approximately 300 storefronts and 33,000 residents to support them, Fair Lawn has the look and the density of so-many other mid-size business districts in the state. And like so many other municipalities, town officials have continually wondered if it has the look that’s needed to remain vibrant in a post-pandemic retail world.
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
New York YIMBY
50 Hudson Yards’ Lobby Finishes as Construction Draws to a Close in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Construction is closing in on completion on 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story commercial supertall in Hudson Yards and the final component of the first phase of the master plan. Designed by Foster + Partners and developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties, the 1,011-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 2.9 million square feet of office space, making it the largest building by volume in the complex. ArcelorMittal provided the steel components, Langan Engineering is the civil and environmental engineer, and WSP is the structural and MEP engineer for the property, which occupies a full block bound by West 34th Street to the north, West 33rd Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and Hudson Boulevard to the west.
New York YIMBY
LPC Approves 20-Story Redevelopment at 251-253 Fifth Avenue in NoMad, Manhattan
The Landmarks Preservation Commission has approved a large-scale redevelopment project at 251-253 Fifth Avenue in NoMad, Manhattan. Led by TRA Studio Architecture, the project entails the demolition of a low-rise building at 253 Fifth Avenue, the construction of a new 20-story tower in its place, the restoration of a neighboring building at 251 Fifth Avenue, and the integration of both buildings into a singular structure.
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY INSTALLS NEW FLEET VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS
Tedesco administration remains committed to transitioning to alternative fuel vehicles and building out EV charging infrastructure at County facilities. Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III along with the Board of County Commissioners and Bergen County Clerk John S. Hogan recently celebrated the installation of two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the County Annex facility in Paramus. The two stations are the first of ten anticipated charging stations that will be designated specifically for County vehicles as the fleet continues to transition to alternative fuel options.
N.J. golf center closing after more than 20 years in business
Bogota Golf Center, a New Jersey sports center in business for over 20 years, will be closing soon. The golf center is set to shutter on or around Sept. 30, according to NorthJersey.com. “While it is sad to be closing Bogota, the customer relationships we have enjoyed over many years...
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sunrise ShopRite Names Mike Jacob VP of Operations
SunriseShopRite Inc., the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell in New Jersey, appointed grocery industry veteran Mike Jacob to the position of VP of operations on Monday. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations...
Suspicious Powder At Bergen County Board Of Elections Brings Hazmat Team
A suspicious powder on an envelope sent to the Bergen County Superintendent of Elections Office brought a hazmat team to the county administration building in Hackensack on Wednesday. One person was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was released after being evaluated, responders said. A county Hazardous Materials Unit...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves Grand Street Redevelopment Near The Junction
An underutilized property shaped like a trapezoid could soon be home to a modern development on a unique Jersey City corner where several neighborhoods meet. During the July 12 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved an application to revitalize 743 Grand Street. Located in The Junction, the irregularly shaped lot includes an existing three-story building, a parking area, and the Steak Shack food trailer.
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.
Crews start repairs on massive water main break in Essex County; boil water advisory remains
Water distribution continues in Belleville, Bloomfield and Newark following a major water main break in Branch Brook Park Tuesday morning.
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
Boil water advisory remains in effect in Newark, other parts of Essex County, following water main break
A major water main break Tuesday in Belleville left thousands of Newark residents without water, and for some -- it's still not safe to drink tap water.
Police Seek ID For Man Attempting To Burglarize Morris County Business
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to break into a Morris County business and caused damage to another commercial property. The man pictured above is wanted for questioning in an attempted commercial burglary and criminal mischief/property damage incident in Mountain Lakes, local police said on Wednesday, August 10.
