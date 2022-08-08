ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Lakes, NJ

therealdeal.com

Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition

Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fair Lawn’s facelift: Bergen County municipality feels improving look of storefronts will be boost for businesses

With approximately 300 storefronts and 33,000 residents to support them, Fair Lawn has the look and the density of so-many other mid-size business districts in the state. And like so many other municipalities, town officials have continually wondered if it has the look that’s needed to remain vibrant in a post-pandemic retail world.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New York YIMBY

50 Hudson Yards’ Lobby Finishes as Construction Draws to a Close in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

Construction is closing in on completion on 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story commercial supertall in Hudson Yards and the final component of the first phase of the master plan. Designed by Foster + Partners and developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties, the 1,011-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 2.9 million square feet of office space, making it the largest building by volume in the complex. ArcelorMittal provided the steel components, Langan Engineering is the civil and environmental engineer, and WSP is the structural and MEP engineer for the property, which occupies a full block bound by West 34th Street to the north, West 33rd Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and Hudson Boulevard to the west.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

LPC Approves 20-Story Redevelopment at 251-253 Fifth Avenue in NoMad, Manhattan

The Landmarks Preservation Commission has approved a large-scale redevelopment project at 251-253 Fifth Avenue in NoMad, Manhattan. Led by TRA Studio Architecture, the project entails the demolition of a low-rise building at 253 Fifth Avenue, the construction of a new 20-story tower in its place, the restoration of a neighboring building at 251 Fifth Avenue, and the integration of both buildings into a singular structure.
MANHATTAN, NY
paramuspost.com

BERGEN COUNTY INSTALLS NEW FLEET VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS

Tedesco administration remains committed to transitioning to alternative fuel vehicles and building out EV charging infrastructure at County facilities. Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III along with the Board of County Commissioners and Bergen County Clerk John S. Hogan recently celebrated the installation of two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the County Annex facility in Paramus. The two stations are the first of ten anticipated charging stations that will be designated specifically for County vehicles as the fleet continues to transition to alternative fuel options.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. golf center closing after more than 20 years in business

Bogota Golf Center, a New Jersey sports center in business for over 20 years, will be closing soon. The golf center is set to shutter on or around Sept. 30, according to NorthJersey.com. “While it is sad to be closing Bogota, the customer relationships we have enjoyed over many years...
BOGOTA, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Sunrise ShopRite Names Mike Jacob VP of Operations

SunriseShopRite Inc., the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell in New Jersey, appointed grocery industry veteran Mike Jacob to the position of VP of operations on Monday. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves Grand Street Redevelopment Near The Junction

An underutilized property shaped like a trapezoid could soon be home to a modern development on a unique Jersey City corner where several neighborhoods meet. During the July 12 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved an application to revitalize 743 Grand Street. Located in The Junction, the irregularly shaped lot includes an existing three-story building, a parking area, and the Steak Shack food trailer.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Man Attempting To Burglarize Morris County Business

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to break into a Morris County business and caused damage to another commercial property. The man pictured above is wanted for questioning in an attempted commercial burglary and criminal mischief/property damage incident in Mountain Lakes, local police said on Wednesday, August 10.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

