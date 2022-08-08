Read full article on original website
Related
New program launched for Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso CC nursing students
A new program has been launched for Bakersfield College and Cerro Coso Community College nursing students to complete clinical work hours under supervision at Adventist Health hospitals.
Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted
UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
Bakersfield College to offer Finish Fast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering Finish Fast during the fall semester, which allows students to focus on two or three classes at one time during an 8-week period, according to the college. The college said this allows students to maintain full-time status and qualify for aid. The courses for fall start Aug. […]
How to get your child vaccinated for the upcoming school year
The back-to-school season is finally here. But on top of shopping for clothes and classroom supplies it's also important to get required immunizations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Victory Outreach Church backpack giveaway
Bakersfield, CA — Victory Outreach Church wants to make sure all students have the supplies they need for the new school year. Friday, August 12, the church will be hosting a free backpack giveaway. They will also be handing out free school supplies, offering free haircuts, and live music will be filling the air.
Goats allegedly stolen from Highland High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two goats from Highland High School were allegedly stolen early Monday morning, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson. School staff told 17 News two men were allegedly seen breaking into the school’s farm, grabbing the goats and throwing them into the back of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. The […]
Non-profit group gives away shoes to kids for upcoming school year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local non-profit helped make sure local kids would be ready for the upcoming school year. The non-profit JCW Kicks for Kids hosted a sneaker giveaway on Saturday at Valley Bible Fellowship in southeast Bakersfield. The group benefits local foster youth and at-risk youth who otherwise would not be able to […]
Back-to-school can also mean available jobs
Frank Cabrera with Jobfest Kern County tells 23ABC that it's not just teaching jobs schools will have available when kids return to classes.
JOBS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Future repairs and replacements for destroyed church property in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Two Catholic churches in East Bakersfield that have seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage from vandalism might be getting the destroyed property replaced. At the San Clemente Mission Parish, the statue of San Clemente might be getting replaced. However, all of this depends on the Diocese of Fresno. Parishioners […]
Bakersfield Californian
Inmate chaplaincy services contract sparks concerns
A contract to provide inmates with chaplaincy services drew scrutiny at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday with a competing contract-seeker making allegations to the board. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office initiated a request for proposals for a contract not to exceed $300,000, which drew two applicants —...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Tulare County football returns after league shake up
Central Section teams were shaken up as leagues shifted around during the offseason. All of the Visalia teams moved to the East Yosemite League, joining Porterville and Monache. The Tri-County leagues, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, are new for the 2022 season and split up the old Central Sequoia league. Orange Cove and Orosi join the East Sequoia league from the West Sequoia league while the rest of the West Sequoia league will now be a part of the new Northwest Sequoia league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits
Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield. Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
theshafterpress.com
Miss Wasco Rose Queen candidates shine
It has been an exciting run leading up to the Miss Wasco Rose Queen pageant, set for Thursday, Sept. 8. The candidates have been practicing since May and will continue up until the title winner is announced. On pageant day, before the girls step foot on stage, there will be...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groundwater agency to pay $8,500 per acre-foot for SJV water rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6,396,000 from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan to bring that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
Residential sober living center with view of Panorama Bluffs opens in northeast Bakersfield
It was eight years ago when Victoria Harp found her boyfriend, lifeless, at their home in Michigan. Nick Fridd had always been so full of life. And love. She couldn't understand how he could let drugs rob him of his future — and rob her of her lover.
Smoke reported at the Tulare County juvenile detention facility
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated which office the facility had been handed back to. This has been updated. TULARE COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A local power outage ended up causing a temporary evacuation of the Juvenile Detention Facility in Tulare County on Monday, according to officials. According to Tulare County Fire, a […]
thesungazette.com
Lake Success project promises to protect Porterville
PORTERVILLE – While the drought leaves the majority of the valley floor dry, Lake Success stands to hold 20,000 extra acre feet. The expansion project for Schafer Dam at Lake Success has entered its second phase, just months after completing the first phase that began in 2020. The $135 million project includes building a 10-foot tall ogee weir – a low concrete structure that helps control water flow by widening the dam’s spillway – and adds 20,000 acre feet of water storage.
viatravelers.com
11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bakersfield, California
Nestled in the heart of central California, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, Bakersfield, California is home to the famous Kern River and many historical landmarks. Bakersfield is a great place to visit any time of year, depending on weather preferences, from scorching hot summers to cool, mild winters.
Comments / 0