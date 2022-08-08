ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted

UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College to offer Finish Fast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering Finish Fast during the fall semester, which allows students to focus on two or three classes at one time during an 8-week period, according to the college. The college said this allows students to maintain full-time status and qualify for aid. The courses for fall start Aug. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delano, CA
Education
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Education
Bakersfield Now

Victory Outreach Church backpack giveaway

Bakersfield, CA — Victory Outreach Church wants to make sure all students have the supplies they need for the new school year. Friday, August 12, the church will be hosting a free backpack giveaway. They will also be handing out free school supplies, offering free haircuts, and live music will be filling the air.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Goats allegedly stolen from Highland High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two goats from Highland High School were allegedly stolen early Monday morning, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson. School staff told 17 News two men were allegedly seen breaking into the school’s farm, grabbing the goats and throwing them into the back of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Non-profit group gives away shoes to kids for upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local non-profit helped make sure local kids would be ready for the upcoming school year. The non-profit JCW Kicks for Kids hosted a sneaker giveaway on Saturday at Valley Bible Fellowship in southeast Bakersfield. The group benefits local foster youth and at-risk youth who otherwise would not be able to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Bakersfield Californian

Inmate chaplaincy services contract sparks concerns

A contract to provide inmates with chaplaincy services drew scrutiny at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday with a competing contract-seeker making allegations to the board. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office initiated a request for proposals for a contract not to exceed $300,000, which drew two applicants —...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

FOOTBALL: Tulare County football returns after league shake up

Central Section teams were shaken up as leagues shifted around during the offseason. All of the Visalia teams moved to the East Yosemite League, joining Porterville and Monache. The Tri-County leagues, Kings Canyon and Sequoia, are new for the 2022 season and split up the old Central Sequoia league. Orange Cove and Orosi join the East Sequoia league from the West Sequoia league while the rest of the West Sequoia league will now be a part of the new Northwest Sequoia league.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits

Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield. Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Miss Wasco Rose Queen candidates shine

It has been an exciting run leading up to the Miss Wasco Rose Queen pageant, set for Thursday, Sept. 8. The candidates have been practicing since May and will continue up until the title winner is announced. On pageant day, before the girls step foot on stage, there will be...
WASCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
thesungazette.com

Lake Success project promises to protect Porterville

PORTERVILLE – While the drought leaves the majority of the valley floor dry, Lake Success stands to hold 20,000 extra acre feet. The expansion project for Schafer Dam at Lake Success has entered its second phase, just months after completing the first phase that began in 2020. The $135 million project includes building a 10-foot tall ogee weir – a low concrete structure that helps control water flow by widening the dam’s spillway – and adds 20,000 acre feet of water storage.
PORTERVILLE, CA
viatravelers.com

11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bakersfield, California

Nestled in the heart of central California, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, Bakersfield, California is home to the famous Kern River and many historical landmarks. Bakersfield is a great place to visit any time of year, depending on weather preferences, from scorching hot summers to cool, mild winters.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy