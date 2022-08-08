ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
107.3 PopCrush

The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!

Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kosu.org

How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus

It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma

Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches

Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
OKLAHOMA STATE

