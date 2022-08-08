Read full article on original website
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
cherokeephoenix.org
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
kosu.org
How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus
It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
Oklahoma officially names American Quarter Horse as state horse
As of Wednesday morning, Oklahoma officially has a state horse.
KTUL
State of Oklahoma sues ClassWallet over handling of emergency federal education funds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company the state contracted with to distribute emergency federal education funds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oklahoma paid ClassWallet millions of dollars of GEER funds for their services, a federal audit found more than $650,000...
publicradiotulsa.org
As new school year starts in Oklahoma, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms
More than 1,400 teachers will be teaching with an emergency certificate in the first days of school across Oklahoma. That represents a record, and is according to a list of emergency teachers approved by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education in its July meeting. The emergency certified educators will work...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
Council approves $500-million in revenue bonds for Oklahoma turnpike expansion
The Council of Bond Oversight approved $500 million in revenue bonds for financing ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansions projects.
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
Oklahoma Schools Still Looking To Hire At Least 200 Teachers Ahead Of Academic Year
Students are preparing to head back to the classroom this week despite the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reporting at 200 teaching openings across the state. The teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue here in Oklahoma and across the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to fill around...
Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma
Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
ODOC Director announces October retirement
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow has announced his retirement from the agency October 31, 2022.
61 Oklahoma lawmakers call for hearing in Glossip case
Dozens of Oklahoma lawmakers say they support an evidentiary hearing in the case of an Oklahoma death row inmate, who has proclaimed his innocence for decades.
news9.com
School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
Evergy to purchase 199 megawatt wind farm in western Oklahoma
Evergy has announced it will purchase a 199-megawatt wind farm from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy with a purchase price of about $250 million.
News On 6
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference & Trade Show Taking Place In Downtown Tulsa
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade show is taking place at the Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa. The event is expected to draw around 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers. The event kicked off on Tuesday with the John Marley Golf Tournament to raise scholarship funds...
Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
Charges dismissed against former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate
The case against a former gubernatorial candidate who was arrested following allegations of rape and kidnapping has been dismissed.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
publicradiotulsa.org
Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
