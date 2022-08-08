ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Comments / 1

Related
BoardingArea

Great Coffee In Warsaw, Poland

On our way out of Warsaw we stopped at a great café called Ministry of Coffee. To find coffee in cities I am unfamiliar with, I start by googling for “third wave” coffee and go from there. This place popped up and wasn’t far from our hotel, though not within walking distance. We decided to stop for coffee and a pastry on our way to Warsaw.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
The Atlantic

The Other Ukrainian Army

History has turning points, moments when events shift and the future seems suddenly clear. But history also has in-between points, days and weeks when everything seems impermanent and nobody knows what will happen next. Odesa in the summer of 2022 is like that—a city suspended between great events. The panic that swept the city in February, when it seemed the Russian invaders might win quickly, already feels like a long time ago. Now the city is hot, half empty, and bracing itself for what comes next.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warsaw#Travel Guide#Graffiti#Capital City#Soviet#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
AFP

Stranded beluga whale removed from France's Seine river: AFP

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation, an AFP journalist said. The beluga, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, will next be placed in a refrigerated truck and transported to the coast, Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture, said ahead of the rescue operation.
ANIMALS
BBC

Loire Valley: Intense European heatwave parches France's 'garden'

The Loire Valley is known as "the Garden of France". But the garden is withering. France's worst drought since records began has turned lush vegetation into arid fields of brown crops, shrivelling under what is now the fourth heatwave of the year. In Vincent Favreau's vegetable farm, where he produces...
AGRICULTURE
The Conversation U.S.

Russia’s threats to shut down Jewish Agency raise alarm bells for those who remember the past

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked a surge of refugees fleeing the war zone, but political repression and economic uncertainty have also prompted emigration from Russia itself. Among the emigrants are Russian Jews, 16,000 of whom have left for Israel in the nearly six months since the war’s start. Now, Russia’s Justice Ministry is threatening the organization that helps the emigrants leave. A Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on July 28, 2022, about the ministry’s application to dissolve the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel. The Jewish Agency, a nonprofit with government ties that is older than...
SOCIETY
BoardingArea

The New Fee for Americans and Brits to Travel to the EU Has Been Postponed – Again

The new ETIAS program for Americans and Brits to visit the EU (and pay the fee) has been postponed once again. Now, it will not roll out until the end of 2023. Before Covid was a thing, Europe had announced that they would be instituting the ESTIAS – European Travel Information and Authorization System – for people that wanted to visit Europe from the US or Britain. Once again, the ETIAS has been postponed.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy