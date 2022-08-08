Read full article on original website
Great Coffee In Warsaw, Poland
On our way out of Warsaw we stopped at a great café called Ministry of Coffee. To find coffee in cities I am unfamiliar with, I start by googling for “third wave” coffee and go from there. This place popped up and wasn’t far from our hotel, though not within walking distance. We decided to stop for coffee and a pastry on our way to Warsaw.
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
An Italian priest is under investigation for conducting Mass in swim trunks and using an inflatable mattress as an altar
Footage shows swimsuit-clad teenagers wading in shallow water in front of the shirtless priest as he conducted the service.
A new start after 60: I was looking for a holiday after my husband died – and ended up with a job in Italy
Joyce Faulkner was contemplating trips to some of the couple’s old haunts when an inquiry about a house swap led to the owner asking if she could help with her children
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
U.K.・
The Other Ukrainian Army
History has turning points, moments when events shift and the future seems suddenly clear. But history also has in-between points, days and weeks when everything seems impermanent and nobody knows what will happen next. Odesa in the summer of 2022 is like that—a city suspended between great events. The panic that swept the city in February, when it seemed the Russian invaders might win quickly, already feels like a long time ago. Now the city is hot, half empty, and bracing itself for what comes next.
Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po
Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
What Really Happens When a House in Italy Goes on the Market for $1
It’s no secret that the American real estate market has been chaotic lately — chaotic enough that some people are even dropping out of the hunt for a new home altogether. But some prospective homeowners are taking it a step further and hoping that buying a home across the Atlantic will be an easy solution to their U.S. real estate woes.
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
Domino’s has been run out of Italy in just seven years after trying to sell Italians American-style pizza
The competition was too good.
Wizz Air to resume flights from UAE to Russia in October
DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - European budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow from October, it said on Thursday, more than five months after the carrier suspended all services to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Hundreds march in central Italy over murder of Nigerian street vendor
Killing of Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, sparks racism debate amid election campaign focused on immigration
Stranded beluga whale removed from France's Seine river: AFP
The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation, an AFP journalist said. The beluga, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, will next be placed in a refrigerated truck and transported to the coast, Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture, said ahead of the rescue operation.
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
Loire Valley: Intense European heatwave parches France's 'garden'
The Loire Valley is known as "the Garden of France". But the garden is withering. France's worst drought since records began has turned lush vegetation into arid fields of brown crops, shrivelling under what is now the fourth heatwave of the year. In Vincent Favreau's vegetable farm, where he produces...
Russia’s threats to shut down Jewish Agency raise alarm bells for those who remember the past
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked a surge of refugees fleeing the war zone, but political repression and economic uncertainty have also prompted emigration from Russia itself. Among the emigrants are Russian Jews, 16,000 of whom have left for Israel in the nearly six months since the war’s start. Now, Russia’s Justice Ministry is threatening the organization that helps the emigrants leave. A Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on July 28, 2022, about the ministry’s application to dissolve the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel. The Jewish Agency, a nonprofit with government ties that is older than...
Crimea Bridge Jammed With Traffic as Russians Flee After Air Base Blasts
The Saki air base near Novofedorivka village was hit in a strike that reportedly killed one person and damaged or destroyed nine Russian planes.
Big Mac is coming back: McDonald’s to reopen in Ukraine
CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s will start reopening restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months, a symbol of the war-torn country’s return to some sense of normalcy and a show of support after the American fast-food chain pulled out of Russia. The burger giant closed its Ukrainian restaurants...
The New Fee for Americans and Brits to Travel to the EU Has Been Postponed – Again
The new ETIAS program for Americans and Brits to visit the EU (and pay the fee) has been postponed once again. Now, it will not roll out until the end of 2023. Before Covid was a thing, Europe had announced that they would be instituting the ESTIAS – European Travel Information and Authorization System – for people that wanted to visit Europe from the US or Britain. Once again, the ETIAS has been postponed.
EU to stand firm in clash with Poland over cash, officials say
BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brussels is unlikely to back down on its demand that Poland respect the rule of law to receive post-pandemic recovery funds, officials said, despite threats from Warsaw that it could block decision-making within the European Union.
