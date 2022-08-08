Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Yardbarker
Reaction to Falcons first depth chart ahead of 2022 season
Here’s my reaction to the three phases of the Falcons depth chart, courtesy of the team’s website. Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve. RG Chris Lindstrom Colby Gossett Jonotthan Harrison. TE Parker Hesse MyCole Pruitt John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk. QB Marcus Mariota Desmond Ridder Feleipe...
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
The Falcons Signed A Veteran Tight End On Monday
The Atlanta Falcons added to their tight end room on Monday, signing veteran MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, save for a brief stint on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16 as a...
Broncos add two running backs to roster
The Denver Broncos added running backs Stevie Scott and JaQuan Hardy to their roster on Wednesday. The Broncos signed Scott,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What We Learned From the Vikings' First Unofficial Depth Chart of the Season
Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are still battling for the backup quarterback job.
3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022
The 2022 NFL season will be the start of something new for the Miami Dolphins. For the first time since 2014, the team will be without DeVante Parker, who was the longest-tenured Dolphin at the time of his departure. They have a bigger star wide receiver in Parker’s place with Tyreek Hill now on the […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Atlanta Falcons Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons departed from their longtime quarterback in Matt Ryan. The 2022 season will be somewhat of a transitional year with Marcus Mariota likely at QB. However, the dual weapons of rookie Drake London and Kyle Pitts will certainly make Atlanta an interesting franchise roster. If you're curious who the Falcons' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Falcons roster.
Yardbarker
Will the Vikings' offensive line actually be better in 2022?
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line is a major question mark in this training camp. No, I didn’t pull this headline from 2015, 2018 or 2021 or every year in between. Once again, the start of training camp is producing significant questions about the viability of Minnesota’s O-line. As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said in a recent column that discussed the Vikings… “same as it ever was.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs
The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said. The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
Yardbarker
Falcons sign former Titans TE MyCole Pruitt
Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury last season with the Titans, breaking and dislocating his ankle in a Week 17 matchup. He’s spent most of the last four seasons with Tennessee and has had various workouts around the league but catches on with the Falcons. Over his seven-year career, Pruitt has hauled in 46 receptions for 488 yards with seven touchdowns.
Yardbarker
Expect starters to play in Falcons, Lions preseason matchup
The Falcons approached the preseason in the first year of the new regime very gingerly, resting the starters in the hopes of minimizing injuries before the regular season even started. However, after being blown out by the Eagles in the season opener, Arthur Smith has reverted to the traditional approach.
Yardbarker
Kyle Pitts doing Kyle Pitts things in Falcons training camp
The Falcons went from one generational pass catcher to another when they traded Julio Jones and drafted Kyle Pitts in the same offseason. As the highest-picked tight end in league history, expectations were sky-high, but Pitts had very few issues during his rookie season, already establishing himself as one of the best in the league at his position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Falcons DB Richie Grant Due For Breakout Second Season?
Grant was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Raiders Worked Out Three Running Backs
Bellamy, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Western Michigan back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of training camp. The Broncos later added Bellamy to their practice squad and later added him to their active roster. He...
Comments / 0