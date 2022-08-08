Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons departed from their longtime quarterback in Matt Ryan. The 2022 season will be somewhat of a transitional year with Marcus Mariota likely at QB. However, the dual weapons of rookie Drake London and Kyle Pitts will certainly make Atlanta an interesting franchise roster. If you're curious who the Falcons' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Falcons roster.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO