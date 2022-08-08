Johnson City Schools hosted their yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes. Johnson City Schools administrators know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever more present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.

