Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky

POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Learning never stops for teachers

Johnson City Schools hosted their yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes. Johnson City Schools administrators know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever more present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection

JOHNSON CITY — There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s Black students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 Masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Huzzie looking to lead ETSU’s ‘receiver show’

JOHNSON CITY — Will Huzzie is thinking big this season — for himself and the team. “My biggest goal this year is get 1,000 yards,” Huzzie, East Tennessee State’s star wide receiver, said. “And I think with this offense, he likes to air it out, which will give me more opportunity to get that. But that’s just a personal goal of mine. The biggest goal for me is I want to go back-to-back SoCon champs.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Living Well: Feeding our Communities

(WJHL) Amy tells us about a partnership between Holston Medical Group and the YMCA of Greater Kingsport that is working to address food insecurity in our region. To learn more about the program visit www.ymcakpt.org or visit www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: U.S. Census data shows teacher pay lacks even when education doesn't

Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting through the dog days of summer. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.62, down 16 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.72, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.87. 
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County school system unveils new book bus

ROGERSVILLE — Thanks to a series of grants and some creative thinking by the Hawkins County school district, children who can’t travel to the library will be thrilled to learn that the library can now travel to them. The school system recently unveiled its Words on Wheels (WOW)...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Humane Society to limit visitors due to COVID-19

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A positive novel coronavirus case involving a Hawkins County Humane Society volunteer resulted in the facility’s taking extra precautions against the virus. Humane Society leaders said that the shelter will allow two visitors in the facility at a time, and they are asked to wear a mask. Staff members continue to […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Construction projects coming together for Johnson City Schools

As Johnson City Schools embarks on the 2022-2023 school year, there are still a few construction projects that are wrapping up. Each construction project is in a different stage, and while things are being finished up, various areas around the schools may look a little bit different than normal. However, the schools are working diligently with their contractors to provide the best learning conditions possible.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeff McCord named new Northeast president

NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

