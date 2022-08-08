Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT former outstanding student and returning students will speak at first graduation in three years.
ELIZABETHTON — Gabriel Douglas, a 2020 honors graduate of Tri-Cities Christian Academy, is the keynote speaker for TCAT Elizabethton’s commencement at 7 p.m. this evening at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University. Within six days of high school graduation, Douglas enrolled at TCAT-Elizabethton and started in...
Hawkins Co. Schools asks all parents to apply for free and reduced lunches
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Students across the Tri-cities are back to school and back to paying for lunches. School systems now require parents to fill out applications to qualify for free and reduced school lunches. This is after the federal waiver allowing all students to eat for free at school since March 2020 is no longer […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for afterschool sports until further notice. The system has stopped using the dome because of structural concerns following an architectural study.
Kingsport Times-News
Learning never stops for teachers
Johnson City Schools hosted their yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes. Johnson City Schools administrators know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever more present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome’s main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
JOHNSON CITY — There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s Black students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 Masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Parks and Recreation completes successful 2022 summer program
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program just completed another successful year for 2022. The summer program has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Huzzie looking to lead ETSU’s ‘receiver show’
JOHNSON CITY — Will Huzzie is thinking big this season — for himself and the team. “My biggest goal this year is get 1,000 yards,” Huzzie, East Tennessee State’s star wide receiver, said. “And I think with this offense, he likes to air it out, which will give me more opportunity to get that. But that’s just a personal goal of mine. The biggest goal for me is I want to go back-to-back SoCon champs.”
wjhl.com
Living Well: Feeding our Communities
(WJHL) Amy tells us about a partnership between Holston Medical Group and the YMCA of Greater Kingsport that is working to address food insecurity in our region. To learn more about the program visit www.ymcakpt.org or visit www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.
Kingsport Times-News
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted on Wednesday to approve a...
Kingsport Times-News
YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: U.S. Census data shows teacher pay lacks even when education doesn't
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting through the dog days of summer. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.62, down 16 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.72, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.87.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police hiring for several positions
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
“Very smooth so far” – Wise County School Board assesses first few days of school
WISE — The Wise County School Board had its first back-to-school moment of the new school year on Tuesday. While not having firm enrollment numbers after four days in session, Superintendent Mike Goforth started his first regular board meeting by telling the members that enrollment seemed to be on an “uptick.”
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County school system unveils new book bus
ROGERSVILLE — Thanks to a series of grants and some creative thinking by the Hawkins County school district, children who can’t travel to the library will be thrilled to learn that the library can now travel to them. The school system recently unveiled its Words on Wheels (WOW)...
Hawkins Co. Humane Society to limit visitors due to COVID-19
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A positive novel coronavirus case involving a Hawkins County Humane Society volunteer resulted in the facility’s taking extra precautions against the virus. Humane Society leaders said that the shelter will allow two visitors in the facility at a time, and they are asked to wear a mask. Staff members continue to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Construction projects coming together for Johnson City Schools
As Johnson City Schools embarks on the 2022-2023 school year, there are still a few construction projects that are wrapping up. Each construction project is in a different stage, and while things are being finished up, various areas around the schools may look a little bit different than normal. However, the schools are working diligently with their contractors to provide the best learning conditions possible.
Kingsport Times-News
Jeff McCord named new Northeast president
NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
