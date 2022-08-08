ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Parents and students managing changes to Lee County school bus routes

It was a smooth first day of school in Lee County and the school district cut 13 routes as they still face bus driver shortages, but it worked Wednesday. Deaah, a student’s mother, was determined to make sure her child was on time to and from school on the first day of the year. Which explains why she stood right at the bus stop waiting for the bus to arrive. But, she also wanted to speak to the bus driver directly.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO, Lee schools address safety ahead of first day of school

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier are making sure students are safe when they go back to school Wednesday. Over the summer, part of the training designed to keep security at schools tight involved using real students and fake gunshots. Since the working relationship between the school district and law enforcement is so strong, they’re both ready to go for this school year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in...
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Canada#Highschool#Greensteam#Kitson And Partners
Mysuncoast.com

Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
srqmagazine.com

New Pass Grill: Mother Nature's Gift to Sarasota

When The Great Gale of 1848 smashed into Florida’s west coast in September of that year, it impacted the coastline from Englewood to Tampa profoundly. Among Mother Nature’s local modifications following the storm was a new pass that divided what was then known as Pine Island, creating Lido and Longboat keys. Sarasota pioneer William Whitaker was likely too busy searching for his lost fishing nets, which he stored on the sandy beach, to come up with a better name for what is known to this day as…New Pass.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fau.edu

Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems

Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
BOCA RATON, FL
invisiblepeople.tv

Homelessness in Venice Beach: Meet Matthew

Robert Karron Shares the Lived Experience of Unhoused Individuals in Venice Beach. Editor’s Note: Robert Karron lives in Venice Beach. He enjoys collaborating with the unhoused people in his neighborhood to create statements that attest to the complexities of their lives. Robert started this project to present details of people’s lives that tend not to come across in standard articles.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly 600 adult housing apartments planned for area

An announcement of three new adult housing communities is expected to bring nearly 600 apartment units to the Tampa Bay area all the way down to South Naples. FK Architecture is the brains behind the new projects' designs, which include Solea Wellen Park in Venice, Amberlin Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel and Amberlin South Naples in Collier County. The 55-plus communities are designed to be “resort-style” with modern home designs and amenities.
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy