The Independent

‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane

United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
The Associated Press

Investigators blame American Airlines pilot for bad takeoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a mistake by the captain of an American Airlines flight caused the plane’s wing to clip the ground during takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2019. The National National Transportation Safety Board said the captain applied too much rudder power to offset a crosswind, causing the plane to veer to the left and nearly leave the runway. The pilots were able to take off, but the left wing of the Airbus A321 banked down by up to 37 degrees and struck the ground and a runway distance marker. Part of the marker was embedded in the wing, according to the report released Monday. The crew knew that it was a close call.
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
