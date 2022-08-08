Read full article on original website
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane
United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
Investigators blame American Airlines pilot for bad takeoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a mistake by the captain of an American Airlines flight caused the plane’s wing to clip the ground during takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2019. The National National Transportation Safety Board said the captain applied too much rudder power to offset a crosswind, causing the plane to veer to the left and nearly leave the runway. The pilots were able to take off, but the left wing of the Airbus A321 banked down by up to 37 degrees and struck the ground and a runway distance marker. Part of the marker was embedded in the wing, according to the report released Monday. The crew knew that it was a close call.
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
Couple and their 9-month-old baby were stranded with no formula left after American Airlines canceled their flight in the middle of the night
After their connecting flight from Charlotte to Raleigh was canceled, Donna, her husband and their infant were stuck at the airport for hours.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Delta flies plane loaded with 1,000 bags – and no passengers – to US after Heathrow luggage chaos
Delta Air Lines chartered a plane to reunite customers with their stranded baggage amid operational chaos at Heathrow Airport. The flight was packed with 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers who had recently travelled through Heathrow – but no passengers were on board. The Airbus A330-200 flew to...
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Qatar Airways passenger was forced to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after it got lost
Jamila Main had to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after Qatar lost it. After a friend who works at the airport found the chair, Qatar said they were still looking for it. The passenger said she lost her independence and felt "abandoned" and "terrified". A Qatar...
Unruly passenger forces flight from London to Los Angeles to divert to Salt Lake City, airline says
A disruptive passenger aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from London's Heathrow airport to Los Angeles on Tuesday caused the aircraft to be diverted to Salt Lake City, according to an airline statement.
American Airlines passenger filed a 19-page complaint after the airline rebooked his family's return tickets from a different country, report says
Scott Taussig said the airline changed his return flight to depart from St. Lucia instead of St. Vincent, which is about 100 miles north.
