ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

Funny article. Why not just hold thieves accountable. I parked my vehicle in a safe spot along with others. 3 of us got hit in broad daylight.

Reply
7
Edward jones Jones/fleming
2d ago

very simple for me.... where my vehicles are most of the time... lol you'll have to go thru an arsenal of security... plus I doubt you can outrun a bullet...

Reply
5
Debra Lehmann
2d ago

They don’t prosecute people anymore. They just let em out on bond. Judges need to lose their jobs. The stuff is in Mexico in a matter of days. But then we want to defund the police right. Besides you catch em & let em go.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

MCAO, Tempe Police teaming up to combat catalytic converter theft

PHOENIX — The precious metals inside of your car’s catalytic converter make them a prime target for thieves. While catalytic converter thefts remain on the rise, now there’s something you can do in case yours gets stolen. On Sunday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and Tempe Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix woman with cognitive problems

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday in Phoenix for a missing woman who suffers from cognitive issues. Teresa Marie Jarboe, 48, was last seen at 5:40 a.m. near 11th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. She has a medical condition which sometimes causes her...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Phoenix after month-long vehicle theft investigation

PHOENIX — A suspect in a month-long vehicle theft investigation was arrested in Phoenix last week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced in a press release Friday. AZDPS Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives allegedly observed the suspect, 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones, operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles from...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 66 months for smuggling ammunition into Mexico

PHOENIX — A man from Nogales was sentenced to 66 months in prison last week for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Luis Carlos Eriksen, 56, allegedly drove from Mexico...
NOGALES, AZ
kjzz.org

Senior Phoenix police officers ‘frustrated’ with new pay system

Phoenix police officers just received their first checks since the City Council approved a structure, making department employees the highest paid law enforcement agency in Arizona. But not everyone’s impressed with the new numbers. “It was kind of a disservice, I think, to some of the senior officers, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police $20K salary raises take effect, applications increase

PHOENIX — The starting annual salary for Phoenix Police Department recruits rose from $48,000 to over $68,661 Monday after the city council passed the pay increase proposal in June. The department is the highest-paying law enforcement agency in Arizona. Mayor Kate Gallego joined KTAR News’ Gaydos and Chad Monday...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Surveillance Cameras#Drivers#Beenverified#The Associated Press
West Valley View

Former Buckeye police officer charged with multiple felonies

A former Buckeye police officer has been arrested following allegations that he misused official law enforcement databases to access people’s personal information. Charles Cosgrove, who resigned in June after 10 years with the Buckeye Police Department, has been charged with 21 counts of perjury, Class 4 felonies, and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, Class 6 felonies, according to information provided by the department.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTAR.com

Tempe police searching for suspect in man’s 2017 shooting death

This article originally appeared Dec. 25, 2017. It was a Wednesday night, Oct. 18, 2017, when Tempe Police Sgt. Ron Elcock said the department got a call of a person down in an apartment complex parking lot near Broadway and Hardy roads. “This is not an unusual call, whether a...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say

At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy