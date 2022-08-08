"Call of Duty" fans are eager to get their hands on something fresh, especially after the tepid response to "Call of Duty: Vanguard." The next entry in the series, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," is a sequel to the much-loved "Modern Warfare" reboot from 2019. And there are plenty of reasons why fans are wanting to get a look at it as soon as possible. Firstly, Activision announced that "Modern Warfare 2" would release on last-gen consoles, leaving many worried about the game's quality. Secondly, Activision warned gamers that the series' cheating problem will likely carry over into "Modern Warfare 2." It makes sense that players might want to hop into the game's upcoming beta to see if the series overcomes these issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO