Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Related
135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
newbritainindependent.com
Primary Day Brings Top Leaders to New Britain
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-CT) were among the top leaders in attendance at polls on Tuesday’s primary, as voters registered as Republicans and Democrats voted for their parties nominees for a number of offices. Both Republicans and Democrats went to the polls statewide in...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns after 2-year hiatus
(WTNH) – After a two-year long hiatus, the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is returning. And this time around, it’s kicking off with a bang!. The festival dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rican culture is being held on Saturday, August 13 on the New Haven Green, with plenty of fun festivities in store for those attending.
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Hartford City Council meeting discusses solutions to citywide crime
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Finding solutions to increased crime in the Capital City could be discussed at the City Council meeting on Monday night. The City Council Meeting comes after a string of deadly shootings in the capital city, the most recent of them taking place on Saturday night. That incident marked the 24th homicide […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford Public Schools recruits teachers from Puerto Rico
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teachers continue to be in high demand. With classes resuming in a few weeks, Hartford Public Schools is recruiting educators from Puerto Rico to help with the ongoing teacher shortage. It’s called the Step by Step program, or in Spanish Paso a Paso. 15 new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous levels of mercury inside a New Britain home send seven to the hospital
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dangerous levels of mercury inside a New Britain home sent seven people, including two children, to the hospital on Tuesday. “I’ve been living over here for a pretty long time and never seen anything like this,” said Francisco Rivera, a neighbor. “I was surprised!” The DEEP Emergency Response Unit (ERU) […]
NHPS Curriculum Chief Heading To New Britain
At a time of controversy over how New Haven is or isn’t teaching kids to read, the top official directly responsible is leaving the school district. The official, Ivelise Velazquez, currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS). Velazquez’s last official day in the post is Sept. 30.
Beulah Breaks Ground On Affordable Apts.
Faith leaders, politicians, and investors shoveled a pile of ceremonial dirt, breaking ground on a soon-to-rise apartment complex that will be sustainable not only for the earth, but for low-income families. The ceremonial groundbreaking took place Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Orchard and Munson street and...
Eyewitness News
Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Broad Street in Meriden is closed Wednesday night after a building collapsed. Meriden fire say they got a report of a building collapse around 5:30 pm. Meriden police said Broad Street is closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street. The building was structurally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Hartford families get help with school supplies
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students in Hartford return to class on August 29. Families are getting school supplies, but right now everything is costing extra. “As parents we have to keep pushing and do the best that we can to kinda like work it out,” said Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Comments / 0