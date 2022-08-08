ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Primary Day Brings Top Leaders to New Britain

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-CT) were among the top leaders in attendance at polls on Tuesday’s primary, as voters registered as Republicans and Democrats voted for their parties nominees for a number of offices. Both Republicans and Democrats went to the polls statewide in...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
City
New Britain, CT
WTNH.com

Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns after 2-year hiatus

(WTNH) – After a two-year long hiatus, the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is returning. And this time around, it’s kicking off with a bang!. The festival dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rican culture is being held on Saturday, August 13 on the New Haven Green, with plenty of fun festivities in store for those attending.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford City Council meeting discusses solutions to citywide crime

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Finding solutions to increased crime in the Capital City could be discussed at the City Council meeting on Monday night. The City Council Meeting comes after a string of deadly shootings in the capital city, the most recent of them taking place on Saturday night. That incident marked the 24th homicide […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Public Schools recruits teachers from Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teachers continue to be in high demand. With classes resuming in a few weeks, Hartford Public Schools is recruiting educators from Puerto Rico to help with the ongoing teacher shortage. It’s called the Step by Step program, or in Spanish Paso a Paso. 15 new...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciac
New Haven Independent

NHPS Curriculum Chief Heading To New Britain

At a time of controversy over how New Haven is or isn’t teaching kids to read, the top official directly responsible is leaving the school district. The official, Ivelise Velazquez, currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS). Velazquez’s last official day in the post is Sept. 30.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

Beulah Breaks Ground On Affordable Apts.

Faith leaders, politicians, and investors shoveled a pile of ceremonial dirt, breaking ground on a soon-to-rise apartment complex that will be sustainable not only for the earth, but for low-income families. The ceremonial groundbreaking took place Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Orchard and Munson street and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Broad Street in Meriden is closed Wednesday night after a building collapsed. Meriden fire say they got a report of a building collapse around 5:30 pm. Meriden police said Broad Street is closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street. The building was structurally...
MERIDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
Eyewitness News

BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Hartford families get help with school supplies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students in Hartford return to class on August 29. Families are getting school supplies, but right now everything is costing extra. “As parents we have to keep pushing and do the best that we can to kinda like work it out,” said Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NewsTimes

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
WILTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy