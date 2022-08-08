Read full article on original website
Related
6 Steps To Creating a Successful Financial Plan for Yourself
The structure is necessary for success, and solid plans allow you to determine your priorities, organize yourself more efficiently, and easily track the progress you’ve made thus far. This is especially true when it comes to personal finances, as good planning could truly make or break your future. As long as your financial plan is smart, you will be able to save some necessary cash, afford the things you truly want and achieve important long-term goals. From evaluating your income to retirement savings, here are some of the most crucial steps you need to take when creating a solid personal financial plan for a more secure future:
15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a...
JOBS・
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Motley Fool
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How a 30-something TikToker with 1.5 years of finance experience became Gen Z’s finfluencer version of Warren Buffett
Humphrey Yang is the financial advice guru Gen Z trusts more than Warren Buffett. In a TikTok video with 14.5 million views, Humphrey Yang depicts a father giving a son an iPhone 13 under the condition that it’s returned in one year. The son (also played by Yang in...
Motley Fool
Why Retirees May Want Several Years of Living Expenses in the Bank
Don't put your retirement at risk by having too little cash in the bank. Retirees need to be financially prepared for life with no paycheck. In many cases, this means it's important to have several years worth of living expenses saved. Having money set aside in an accessible bank account...
GO in the Know: Social Security Secrets, Student Loan Predictions & Top Financial News for August 8
It's International Cat Day, so feline-loving folks all over the world are celebrating their kitties. If you're one of them, and your cat isn't sitting on your keyboard in front of your screen right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 top payday loans online in America
Who do you go to in a tough financial situation? You are in the right place as this article will discuss the prime lenders of no credit check loans. We all need money especially if there are unexpected bills we need to pay like medical or emergency expenses. In these instances, borrowing money from lending institutions is the next best option. But, what if you have a bad credit score? What then?
Millenials Credit Scores Benefiting From Student Loan Freezes
Kia McCallister-Young, director at the nonprofit America Saves, joined Cheddar News to talk about how millennials are seeing better credit score numbers due to student loan debt being canceled and what to do if loans come back. "The most important thing right now is again leveraging on the fact that your credit score has improved," she said. "And there's some very basic things that you can do to keep your credit in line."
Worst Financial Advice for Couples: 6 Examples of Guidance Gone Wrong
Couples who follow bad financial advice can experience ramifications that vary from a slight hiccup to a complete derailment of their finances. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money...
Inflation Money Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending
The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Get Your Finances in Shape in 12 Months
Whether you're buried in credit card debt, haven't started saving for retirement or don't currently have an emergency fund, you're committed to turning things around. Save More: Unplug These...
The Complete Guide To Building Wealth Fast
Building wealth isn't easy. If it were, we would all do it, and then everyone would be rich. Although if everyone was rich, doesn't that mean that no one would be rich? There's an argument to be made....
Opinion: How to Manage Your Finances during a Recession
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last
It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
Retirement Quiz: Can You Answer These 6 Important Questions About Retirement?
How much do you know about retirement? The majority of Americans know very little about when they become eligible for retirement benefits and what may affect their benefits. The more you know about...
Comments / 0