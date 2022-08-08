Read full article on original website
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
England's new approach to Test cricket is rubbing off as Lions score at more than five runs per over against South Africa after Brendon McCullum pep talk
Brendon McCullum's pre-match pep talk appeared to have the desired effect on England Lions' batsmen as they tore from the blocks against South Africa. Addressing the understudies to Ben Stokes' Test team ahead of the four-day tour match at Canterbury, McCullum urged them to replicate the endeavour their seniors have displayed during four successive wins this summer.
BBC
Steve Morison: Cardiff boss laments wasted chance by fringe players in Pompey loss
Cardiff City's fringe players have wasted a chance to force their way into first-team reckoning after their humbling EFL Cup defeat by League One Portsmouth, says manager Steve Morison. A much-changed Bluebirds side lost 3-0 at home to Pompey on Tuesday. That display means those who came into the team...
BBC
Trent Boult: New Zealand bowler to have 'significantly reduced' role with Black Caps
Trent Boult has been released from his New Zealand contract in order to spend more time with his family and play in domestic leagues around the world. As a result the bowler, 33, will have a "significantly reduced" role with his country, New Zealand Cricket said. Boult has taken 317...
BBC
Mark Parsons steps down as Netherlands manager following Euros quarter-final exit
English coach Mark Parsons has left his role as Netherlands manager in the wake of the 2017 champions' quarter-final exit at the 2022 European Championships. The Dutch lost 1-0 to France in the last-eight match in July. "An evaluation of the past period was carried out with various parties," the...
Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons
Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hat-trick seekers clash at Ffos Las while Charlie Appleby juvenile heads to Yarmouth
The action splits east and west on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday as Ffos Las and Yarmouth host high-quality runners. 7.15 Ffos Las - Three last-time out winners meet in Wales. The Cazoo Handicap (7.15pm) for three-year-olds has attracted a small but select field of four, three of which arrive fresh from a victory last time out.
BBC
Richard Keogh: Ipswich Town sign defender from Championship club Blackpool
Ipswich Town have signed defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal. The Republic of Ireland international made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last season and the club activated a 12-month option in his contract in May. Keogh was a member of the Ipswich academy...
BBC
Dalot sees positives and hopes to earn fan backing
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says there are “positives” to take from Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Brighton. The Seagulls won at Old Trafford for the first time, holding on to a 2-0 half-time lead to record a historic win in what was Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.
BBC
Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United
Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
BBC
Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City: Tommy Conway brace helps Robins progress in Carabao Cup
Bristol City recorded a routine win over fellow Championship side Coventry City, who moved the Carabao Cup first-round tie to Burton because of problems with their pitch. The tie was played at the Pirelli Stadium, about 30 miles from Coventry, with the Coventry Building Society Arena deemed "unsafe" after hosting rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.
BBC
Rachel Daly: Versatile England international joins Aston Villa on three-year deal
England international Rachel Daly has joined Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old, who ends a six-year spell at US side Houston Dash, started all seven games at left-back as England won Euro 2022 on home soil last month. But Daly has played in attack...
BBC
Port Vale 1-2 Rotherham United: Ollie Rathbone & Chiedozie Ogbene send Millers through
Championship side Rotherham moved into round two of the Carabao Cup despite a late scare at League One Port Vale. The visitors hit the front in bizarre fashion when Georgie Kelly forced goalkeeper Aidan Stone into a rushed clearance, which bounced off Millers midfielder Ollie Rathbone into the net. United...
BBC
Cheltenham Town 0-7 Exeter City: Grecians get record away win with League Cup victory
Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side could have scored more as they broke the club's record for an away win with a 7-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Four goals in a 20-minute spell in the first half helped the Grecians...
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
BBC
Carabao Cup: Coventry City v Bristol City moved to Burton Albion because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Bristol City on Wednesday has been moved to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium due to their pitch still being deemed "unsafe". The Coventry Building Society Arena hosted rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July. Home ticket-holders will be refunded,...
BBC
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
