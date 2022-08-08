ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
Daily Mail

England's new approach to Test cricket is rubbing off as Lions score at more than five runs per over against South Africa after Brendon McCullum pep talk

Brendon McCullum's pre-match pep talk appeared to have the desired effect on England Lions' batsmen as they tore from the blocks against South Africa. Addressing the understudies to Ben Stokes' Test team ahead of the four-day tour match at Canterbury, McCullum urged them to replicate the endeavour their seniors have displayed during four successive wins this summer.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Gough
Person
Ed Barnard
Person
Joe Leach
Person
Matthew Waite
The Independent

Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
SPORTS
BBC

Richard Keogh: Ipswich Town sign defender from Championship club Blackpool

Ipswich Town have signed defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal. The Republic of Ireland international made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last season and the club activated a 12-month option in his contract in May. Keogh was a member of the Ipswich academy...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Rounder#Cricket
BBC

Dalot sees positives and hopes to earn fan backing

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says there are “positives” to take from Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Brighton. The Seagulls won at Old Trafford for the first time, holding on to a 2-0 half-time lead to record a historic win in what was Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SOCCER
BBC

Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City: Tommy Conway brace helps Robins progress in Carabao Cup

Bristol City recorded a routine win over fellow Championship side Coventry City, who moved the Carabao Cup first-round tie to Burton because of problems with their pitch. The tie was played at the Pirelli Stadium, about 30 miles from Coventry, with the Coventry Building Society Arena deemed "unsafe" after hosting rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action

The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy